Tamagoyaki Vs Western Omelets: What's The Difference?

Whether spelled omelet or omelette, the dish is deceptively simple. Beat some eggs with salt and pepper, pour them into a pan with oil or butter, let the mixture set a bit, then roll or fold it, perhaps with some fillings. As minimalist as that seems, there are so many ways to make an omelet wrong. But following simple tips (and a lot of practice) can help avoid breakage, rubbery eggs, or burning.

There's a great deal of variety when it comes to construction. A proper French omelette consists of three eggs, a bit of butter or ghee, salt, and sometimes cheese as a filling or topping. It's rolled three times, and it's vital the eggs don't brown or burn in the pan. For larger American omelets, eggs may be whisked with cream cheese or butter, browning is okay, and they're often filled to the brim with meat, cheese, and vegetables. Once cooked, they can be folded in half or like a burrito.

For perfect omelets, the right tools help. An 8- to 10-inch nonstick pan is best for a single serving, like the Made In Cookware ProCoat 10" option. Take the hassle out of folding an ingredient-loaded American omelet with a folding pan, like the Techef frittata and omelet pan. Upgrade your spatula by going narrow, like the Zopeal thin silicone spatula for omelets or crepes, or opt for something wide like the Chef Craft Select jumbo turner.