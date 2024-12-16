Fast Food Breakfast Sandwiches Ranked From Worst To Best

While fast food joints typically have very well-defined strengths and weaknesses when it comes to their lunch and dinner menus, breakfast sandwiches are a bit harder to evaluate. For starters, most places are pulling from the same gastronomic toolbox of eggs, cheese, hash browns, and some porcine protein. There aren't a whole lot of different ways to prep these ingredients in a fast food setting, but it's these creative limitations that often create true culinary innovation.

That said, innovation was how I selected the breakfast sandwiches on this ranking. I checked out a few different fast food restaurants to see which ones were making the most of their breakfast arsenal. For each restaurant on the list, I selected the sandwich that either best embodied its breakfast menu or the most overstuffed -– preference was given to anything that had "ultimate" or "fully-loaded." I went into this with my own preferences firmly intact, but I had to admit that this side-by-side comparison left me with some interesting revelations. So, without further delay, here is my official ranking of fast food breakfast sandwiches.