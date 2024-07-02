Revamp Your Breakfast Sandwich With A French Toast Twist

French toast is one of those simple breakfasts that's easy enough to make with whatever you've got lying around in your kitchen. Most French toast is made from brioche or sourdough bread, but anything sturdy from challah to Hawaiian rolls work for French toast. The results go with almost any breakfast food — so what if you used French toast for a breakfast sandwich?

Advertisement

In fact, making a breakfast sandwich with French toast isn't too different from a Monte Cristo. A basic Monte Cristo recipe is just ham, turkey, and cheese with bread fried in egg batter. That said, it's also completely fine to use French toast in a breakfast sandwich with bacon, or with scrambled eggs (any style of eggs should work). If that food could go next to your French toast on a big breakfast plate, there's no reason the flavors couldn't go together stacked in a sandwich. It's all mostly sweet and savory — those two flavors mix together well, and the French toast buns makes it extra sweet.