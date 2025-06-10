What Is American Cheese, Really?

Most people hear the phrase "American cheese" and think either of the soft, yellow, highly processed slices of Kraft Singles or a few other processed cheese products. Either way, that phrase, which once referred to actual cheese, has become associated with the idea of fake foods that are as far as possible from what people should be eating. That's understandable, given that one of the products associated with "American cheese" comes out of a spray can, rather than out of a cheesemaking facility.

But that's a misconception. It's true that the American cheese we have now isn't what most of the world considers to be "real" cheese. But the name has a longer history than the shelf life of those processed slices in your fridge, and many of the products colloquially called American cheese are closer to real cheese than you know. American cheese might be a divisive product in some culinary circles, but it's revered in others. Let's take a peek at the processing that gives us this melty marvel, so you know what American cheese really is.