The History Of Why Pork Rolls Are Sometimes Called Taylor Ham Sandwiches

New Jersey is home to some unique culinary creations, like its version of the sloppy Joe. Unlike the rest of the country, the Garden State's sloppy Joe is a triple decker sandwich that features layers of deli meat, cheese, Russian dressing, and coleslaw on rye bread. In other words, it's not ground beef smothered in a tomato sauce served on a bun. Some say New Jerseyans love a good debate almost as much as their sandwiches, like the state's most iconic breakfast version, which includes a fried egg or eggs, American cheese, and pork roll — or is it a Taylor ham? — on a Kaiser roll.

Let the arguing begin. Before we get into the debate on what it's called, let's first discuss exactly what this meat product is. Pork roll/Taylor ham is a precooked processed pork product made from lean cuts of pork, sugar, and spices that's then lightly smoked for a bit of tangy flavor. It comes in either a roll or pre-sliced. Typically, it's fried before being layered with the other sandwich ingredients. The reason it's sometimes called Taylor ham has to do with the man credited with its creation in 1856, John Taylor, and the best-known version, John Taylor's Pork Roll, which was once called Taylor's Prepared Ham.