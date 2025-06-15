How To Make Biscuits With Just 3 Ingredients

The smell of biscuits baking in the oven will never fail to bring you a sense of comfort, like a warm fire on a winter day. A classic staple of your mom's home-cooked dinners, these fluffy biscuits only need three ingredients — perfect for experimenting with your sausage cream gravy recipe. All you need is butter, sour cream, and self-rising flour to make this simple bread side dish.

Start by setting your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and preparing your muffin tin by spraying non-stick spray into each cup. Let the butter come to room temperature for easier mixing. Once the butter is soft, add it to your mixing bowl along with the sour cream and flour. Mix all the ingredients together until smooth. Spoon the batter evenly into each cup. Place the unbaked biscuits into the oven for 20 to 23 minutes and enjoy the delicious aroma of freshly biscuits filling the room as you prepare the rest of your historic Appalachian breakfast.

This side dish requires minimal effort and is a great way to get kids interested in cooking. One of the best things about biscuits is that you can easily adjust the ingredient ratios to make it suit your taste buds.