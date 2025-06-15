How To Make Biscuits With Just 3 Ingredients
The smell of biscuits baking in the oven will never fail to bring you a sense of comfort, like a warm fire on a winter day. A classic staple of your mom's home-cooked dinners, these fluffy biscuits only need three ingredients — perfect for experimenting with your sausage cream gravy recipe. All you need is butter, sour cream, and self-rising flour to make this simple bread side dish.
Start by setting your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and preparing your muffin tin by spraying non-stick spray into each cup. Let the butter come to room temperature for easier mixing. Once the butter is soft, add it to your mixing bowl along with the sour cream and flour. Mix all the ingredients together until smooth. Spoon the batter evenly into each cup. Place the unbaked biscuits into the oven for 20 to 23 minutes and enjoy the delicious aroma of freshly biscuits filling the room as you prepare the rest of your historic Appalachian breakfast.
This side dish requires minimal effort and is a great way to get kids interested in cooking. One of the best things about biscuits is that you can easily adjust the ingredient ratios to make it suit your taste buds.
Ratio baking adjusts your biscuits
What someone considers the perfect biscuit is subjective, giving you creative control when making your own. Understanding ratio baking will streamline this process as you fine-tune your biscuit recipe. Ratio baking is a technique that speeds up production without needing to remember exact measurements. Imagine cooking using spoons instead of measuring cups, for example, in our biscuit recipe, you could do a 1:1:1 ratio — one spoon of sour cream, one stick of butter, and one spoon of self-rising flour. This will give you a fluffy moist biscuit that won't be needing gravy.
However, let's say you want a biscuit that's a bit flakier and drier to better absorb gravy or stock from your stew. You can start by adjusting the ratio to lower the liquid and up the flour, which would look something like 1:2:3, or one part sour cream, two parts butter, and three parts flour, where it's mostly flour, followed by butter, and with the least amount of sour cream. Interestingly, the only difference between biscuits and scones are their ratios. Using this technique is great for baking, making it feel more like an art and less like a science.