The Spicy Ingredient That Totally Upgrades A Basic Breakfast Sandwich

Ever since the word "swicy" entered the modern culinary vernacular, cooks and food enthusiasts have been searching for novel ways to enjoy this phenomenon of sweet and spicy. Whether that's infusing cocktails with a little kick, whipping up sweet and spicy sesame chicken, or just adding some Tajin seasoning to fresh fruit, this term describes an undeniably delicious combination. There is one ingredient that has helped make the swicy movement happen — hot honey — and this stuff can seriously transform your chocolate ice cream or even single-handedly save your frozen pizza from mediocrity.

That said, even if you're a longtime hot honey lover, perhaps you haven't brought it to the breakfast table yet. We're here to tell you that now is the time. A breakfast sandwich is primed and ready for the swicy treatment. A combo of savory eggs, umami-rich bacon or sausage, and salty cheese is already delicious. But by adding sweetness and spice, you'll truly cover every culinary angle, creating a well-rounded meal that delivers mind-blowing bite-for-bite satisfaction.

You don't need much of this stuff to be a game-changer, as it's potent in both the sweetness and spice categories. In fact, just 1 teaspoon of hot honey per egg is enough to totally elevate your meal.