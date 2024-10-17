The Spicy Ingredient That Totally Upgrades A Basic Breakfast Sandwich
Ever since the word "swicy" entered the modern culinary vernacular, cooks and food enthusiasts have been searching for novel ways to enjoy this phenomenon of sweet and spicy. Whether that's infusing cocktails with a little kick, whipping up sweet and spicy sesame chicken, or just adding some Tajin seasoning to fresh fruit, this term describes an undeniably delicious combination. There is one ingredient that has helped make the swicy movement happen — hot honey — and this stuff can seriously transform your chocolate ice cream or even single-handedly save your frozen pizza from mediocrity.
That said, even if you're a longtime hot honey lover, perhaps you haven't brought it to the breakfast table yet. We're here to tell you that now is the time. A breakfast sandwich is primed and ready for the swicy treatment. A combo of savory eggs, umami-rich bacon or sausage, and salty cheese is already delicious. But by adding sweetness and spice, you'll truly cover every culinary angle, creating a well-rounded meal that delivers mind-blowing bite-for-bite satisfaction.
You don't need much of this stuff to be a game-changer, as it's potent in both the sweetness and spice categories. In fact, just 1 teaspoon of hot honey per egg is enough to totally elevate your meal.
Creating and customizing your hot honey breakfast sandwich
When putting together your morning panino, when and where you drizzle this stuff is a matter of preference. One school of thought is to pour hot honey over your egg before putting the top on your sandwich, while another suggests drizzling it directly on your bread. That logistical decision may be about personal choice, and you can experiment to determine what's best for you.
There are other decisions to make, too, like the type of bread. Biscuits are a natural fit, as butter and honey are well-documented culinary partners. That said, English muffins, bagels, croissants, or your favorite seeded or sourdough slice work just as well. On the egg front, hot honey doesn't discriminate, so go with fried, scrambled, or poached eggs. Your cheese selection can be anything from cheddar to chèvre to blue cheese — whichever speaks to you in the moment.
If you're opting for extra protein, you can play with different flavor profiles that match up well. Try an apple sage chicken sausage, for example, or seek out a smoky version that adds even more depth of flavor. Of course, bacon is never unwelcome in a breakfast sandwich, nor is silky prosciutto, and both make good swicy sense as well. Avocado can contribute a cooling creaminess if you're concerned about your heat level. No matter how you choose to construct your breakfast sandwich, hot honey is a simple, sweet, and spicy addition that will ensure that it's totally unforgettable.