10 Best Places To Get Hot Chicken In Nashville
Hot chicken has become Nashville's version of the Magnolia cupcake: It's everywhere, including at the airport. Today, it's a quick meal for one of the ubiquitous bachelorette parties before they hit the Broadway Honky Tonk. But the city's signature dish has a long history that's deeply rooted in Nashville's Black communities.
But gentrification eats everything. For Nashvillians, the expansion of hot chicken to the masses means practically everyone in the 615 has nearly 24/7 access to that crave-able deep-fried combination of tender meat, crispy skin, and choose-your-own-adventure hot sauce. What separates Nashville's hot chicken from that of other localities, like Buffalo's, is the buttermilk brine (similar to what Jacques Pépin likes for his roast chicken). Sometimes pickle juice is added as well, to keep the meat tender and provide a punch of sour flavor.
As a native Tennessean who's been immersed in the Nashville culinary scene for some time, making this list was no small feat. With so many options in so many neighborhoods, it's hard to narrow down the best places to get hot chicken in Nashville. but each of these selections offers good, flavorful food with a heavy focus on consistency. Some keep things traditional, while others reinvent the wheel. The choice is yours.
Prince's Hot Chicken
Prince's claims to be the place with "The Original Hot Chicken," and it has a pretty good story to back it up. Supposedly, during the Great Depression, a Nashvillian named Thornton Prince, who had the reputation of being a bit of a ladies' man, got what (probably) was coming to him when one of his scorned girlfriends spiked his fried chicken with a mouth-scorching combination of peppers and spices. Turns out, Thornton Prince loved it. He loved it so much that he perfected the recipe and opened a restaurant specializing in the stuff in 1945.
Besides the rich history, what sets Prince's chicken apart from the rest is the Sweet Heat sauce that tastes exactly like it sounds. The formula is top secret, of course, but you don't need a highly-educated palate to discern molasses, honey, and more than a little bit of cayenne. Today, Thornton Prince's great niece, Ms. Andre Prince Jeffries, runs the restaurant. Her family's chicken shack has long since outgrown its original Jefferson Street neighborhood location. Now, Ms. Jeffries operates three distinct locations, including one in Assembly Food Hall downtown and another in the Tanger Outlets.
(615) 810-9388
5814 Nolensville Pike
Hattie B's
The original Hattie B's opened in 2010 and became a culinary and cultural institution almost immediately. Franchises quickly spread through the South with locations in basically every major city, including Atlanta and Houston. You'll even find Hattie B's locations in glamorous Las Vegas, as well as back home in the not quite as glamorous Nashville airport. It's just further proof that Nashville's favorite food is going global, and fast. Even some A-Listers are on board, bringing the city's flavor to Los Angeles.
Hattie B's rose to fame in no small part due to its legendary portion sizes. Its motto is "Feed the Flock," and that's definitely easy to do with options like the on-the-bone Half Bird (or, for a light lunch, Quarter Bird). Hattie B's also offers cocktails, with boozy icees as well as tall pints with names like Pain Killer and Shack Water to help you wash down all that glorious chicken.
It's easily the most convenient of all the well-regarded Nashville hot chicken joints, with four locations strategically placed throughout the city, including the one that started it all in Midtown. Still, whether you eat in or take out, expect long lines, even if you ordered ahead. A meal at Hattie B's is much like Nashville itself: slightly overwhelming, full of tourists, and always an insanely good time.
(615) 802-5700
112 19th Avenue South
Pepperfire
Located in the popular The Nations neighborhood in West Nashville, Pepperfire quickly gained a reputation for making classic hot chicken capable of holding its own against any of the more celebrated names on this list. What really sets it apart, though, are the thoughtful, novel spins on the tried and true Nashville classic. Notably, there's a menu item called a "Peppercheese." It's a grilled pepper jack cheese sandwich that's deep fried. It's great on its own, but even better when upgraded to the "Apple Jack," which includes both hot tenders and baked apples in the sandwich.
The heat levels on all the chicken range from 0 (Chicken) to 6 (No Refunds). Choose wisely, though if you get in over your head, you can always purchase a "Coolant" like a tall glass of old-school Southern sweet tea or lemonade. The restaurant also offers both takeout and delivery, so you can always pick up a six-pack of your own "coolant" and enjoy Pepperfire's everything-but-the-kitchen-sink approach to Nashville hot chicken in the comfort of your own home.
(615) 915-4441
5104 C Centennial Boulevard
Bolton's Famous Hot Chicken and Fish
Bolton's has been in East Nashville since 1997, but its signature hot chicken recipe goes back generations. After Bolton Matthews learned the secret heirloom recipe from his uncle, he quickly decided that his family's hot, fried chicken was too good not to share.
The restaurant may not be as trendy or as playful with its menu as some of its competitors, but it does offer something most of the others don't: hot fish that's just as good as the chicken. You can order catfish or white fish (which we think is one of the best fish to fry, due to its relative lack of oil), and you have the same six sauce offerings that you do for the chicken. The rest of the menu is pretty basic. You'll find the standard chicken wings and tenders, as well as common sides like corn on the cob and potato salad. But when everything's done so well, basic is often best.
Sadly, Bolton Matthews passed away in 2021. His decision to share his family's food, however, continues to benefit the East Nashville community that he called home.
(615) 254-8015
624 Main Street
Brave Idiot
This food truck in East Nashville is parked behind No Quarter and Hubba Hubba, and both of those places allow you to bring in whatever you score from the truck. So you can stuff your face with some of the best hot chicken sandwiches in Nashville while playing pinball or sipping tiki drinks.
Yelpers go crazy for this place, with one reviewer saying, "Welcome to the best hot chicken in the city!" Whether you get their hot chicken sandwich or a plate of tenders, take a chance and try it with Brave Idiot's number 5 sauce. Number 5 is smack dab in the middle of their ten offerings, so you might think it's for lightweights. Number 5, however, is the perfect balance of sweat and spicy. And if you really are a lightweight, Number 4 works almost as well. As good as the chicken is, their huge, beefy, smashed up burgers are first rate, too. Perhaps ironically, Brave Idiot also offers vegan options like their smashed up sandwiches made with impossible meat.
The burgers are good, the hot chicken is great, and the location is perfect for a fun, tasty night out. And Brave Idiot gets bonus points if you're a cat lover: There's always a couple of them running around, and the truck even has a few painted on its sides.
(615) 838-8835
922 Main Street
400 Degrees Hot Chicken
A go-to spot for hot chicken in North Nashville, 400 Degrees was opened in 2006 by entrepreneur and hot chicken fan Aqui Simpson Hines. She's served up her spicy chicken on both "The Great Food Truck Race" and "Food Paradise," so her name is certainly out there. As her fame has grown, she's stayed true to her Music City roots, selling the same hot breast and leg quarters that launched her business.
As Hine's profile has expanded, so has her menu. The spicy shrimp at 400 Degrees is a great choice if you want something different but still Nashville hot. As for sides, the options are pretty standard, but the spicy fries and the potato salad are both standouts. 400 Degrees has certainly found its footing in oft-overlooked North Nashville, but Aqui Simpson Hines intends to keep growing her brand. She has already opened a second location inside the Nashville airport, so if you're flying in or out, you're in luck. And she's looking to franchise, which is a good thing for hot chicken fans in other cities.
(615) 244-4467
3704 Clarksville Pike
Lilly's Hot Chicken
Located in the Nashville Farmers' Market near the Capitol Mall, Lilly's is a walk-up food counter dishing out juicy, flavorful versions of all of Music City's hottest hits. So next time you're out shopping for kale or heirloom tomatoes, skip the popular Chicago-style gyros and crowded bubble tea stall and spend your money on Party Wings and Jazzy Fries instead. You can wash it all down with homemade sweet tea or a classic Arnold Palmer.
Lilly's is completely no frills, and that's a good thing. It serves one of the best versions of one of Tennessee's two most iconic sandwiches (hot chicken, obviously, not the Elvis one) in one of the best locations in the city, so what more do you want? When you've filled your bags with fresh produce, head inside, get some of Lilly's saucy chicken tenders, then find a seat and rest your feet.
You can order on your smartphone, so your food will be ready when you get there. This is an important feature if you're at the market around lunchtime on Friday or Saturday, when it's typically the busiest. And we know that no one wants to think about the holidays when it's barely spring, but don't wait until the last minute if you want one of the best fried turkeys in Nashville for your holiday table. Come autumn, make sure to check and re-check the website to see when orders open up.
(615) 543-6077
900 Rosa L Parks Boulevard
Helen's Hot Chicken
Helen's is a small, fast food-style chicken franchise, with its flagship shop located near several of Nashville's historic HBCUs. Fisk University and Meharry Medical College are a leisurely stroll away, and it's an easy drive to Tennessee State University. Perhaps Helen's became popular because of its convenient location right in the middle of all those hungry students, but it has remained popular with the college set due to the low prices and consistently excellent food.
It offers all the usuals (the wingettes are always popular) but if you're feeling adventurous, try the gizzards and get them "Hella" hot. There are other sauce options, but fortune favors the brave, after all. Plus, there's probably at least one student doctor within shouting distance. The chicken and waffles also come highly recommended. Helen and her crew absolutely soak the pair in butter and syrup, and the combination of flavors and textures make every bite an event.
If you're on a budget, check out the Special Events section of Helen's website. There, you'll often find daily specials where you can get some great hot chicken for less than the regular menu price. We checked on a random Tuesday, and Helen was selling her delicious leg quarters for three bucks apiece. And finally some good news for the sub- and exurbanites: Helen's has locations in Smyrna and Murfreesboro, too.
(615) 964-7331
1801 Jefferson Street Suite 101
Slow Burn Hot Chicken
You'll have to keep up with social media to know when and where this food truck is going to be, but the effort is worth it. Slow Burn, which also has a setup in Midtown Foods, a "digital food hall" in the middle of Watkins Park, offers chicken-based fare that's a little more upscale than you'd expect from the back of a truck.
The Mini Chicken Sammies topped with honey butter are worth a visit or two alone. In fact, everything that comes between one of the fluffy Rise & Shine Biscuits is incredible. You can get your chicken sammie topped with bacon, egg, and cheese for a true breakfast experience. You can also order the buttery biscuits on their own and just eat them buttered or with jam. We'd also be remiss not to mention the Chicken Mac Bowl, which features gouda mac and cheese with the signature hot chicken mixed in and topped with honey barbecue sauce.
And despite the Kasey Musgrave-esque name, the burn comes on strong and fast if you choose the hottest of Slow Burn's sauces, appropriately called "Make it Hotter!" If it turns out to be too hot, cool off your mouth with one of the sweet and creamy caramel milkshakes.
(629) 888-3775
614 18th Avenue North
The Wing Basket
The Wing Basket boldly claims to be "The Home of the Best Chicken Wings in Nashville." Hubris, of course, but perhaps not without reason. It offers pretty much everything you want from hot chicken: tender meat, crisp skin, and plenty of heat.
The Wing Basket's consistency is its best attribute. Whether you're ordering from the Nolensville Pike location or the one in the Rivergate Mall in Madison, you can be certain whatever you get will be uniformly good. The menus at the two locations are largely the same, and the crews at both locales know how to work a deep fryer.
An absolute must-try is the locally-famous Kentucky bourbon sauce. Since it's Tennessee, where the masses prefer Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey to Pappy Van Winkle or anything else on the lauded Kentucky Bourbon Trail, a Kentucky bourbon sauce is sure to cause conflict, or so you'd think. When it's this good, though, the border war can wait until football season. The bourbon sauce is great on everything at The Wing Basket, but it's especially tasty on small bites, like the popcorn chicken.
(615) 832-5400
5753 Nolensville Pike
Methodology
As a native Tennessean that has spent more than a decade immersed in the Nashville culinary scene, these recommendations come largely from first-hand knowledge. I've eaten hot chicken at the majority of the restaurants on this list, several of them I've even frequented. To fill in any gaps in personal knowledge, I've consulted the usual sources, namely online reviews and local media, but I've also relied quite extensively on my contacts in Nashville's vast and experienced culinary cognoscente.
I've also tried to represent the entire breadth of the city of Nashville and all of its varied and distinct neighborhoods with these choices. Remember, you can find good hot chicken in nearly every nook and cranny of Nashville: There are simply too many good options to list. Ultimately, to find your personal preferred hot chicken hang, you'll have to eat, eat some more, and decide for yourself. Of course, everything started on Jefferson Street, so if you're still unsure about where to begin, start there.