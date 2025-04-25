10 Best Places To Get Hot Chicken In Nashville

Located in the Nashville Farmers' Market near the Capitol Mall, Lilly's is a walk-up food counter dishing out juicy, flavorful versions of all of Music City's hottest hits. So next time you're out shopping for kale or heirloom tomatoes, skip the popular Chicago-style gyros and crowded bubble tea stall and spend your money on Party Wings and Jazzy Fries instead. You can wash it all down with homemade sweet tea or a classic Arnold Palmer.

Lilly's is completely no frills, and that's a good thing. It serves one of the best versions of one of Tennessee's two most iconic sandwiches (hot chicken, obviously, not the Elvis one) in one of the best locations in the city, so what more do you want? When you've filled your bags with fresh produce, head inside, get some of Lilly's saucy chicken tenders, then find a seat and rest your feet.

You can order on your smartphone, so your food will be ready when you get there. This is an important feature if you're at the market around lunchtime on Friday or Saturday, when it's typically the busiest. And we know that no one wants to think about the holidays when it's barely spring, but don't wait until the last minute if you want one of the best fried turkeys in Nashville for your holiday table. Come autumn, make sure to check and re-check the website to see when orders open up.

lillyshotchicken.com

(615) 543-6077

900 Rosa L Parks Boulevard