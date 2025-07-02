The 13 Best Sandwiches To Pair With Mustard
Whether you like it tangy, sweet, or a combination of both, mustard is a killer condiment to put on your sandwich. Some sandwiches work with any mustardy zing, while others get the best kick with a specific type. You can spread mustard on its own or mix it with creamy mayo, spicy hot sauce, or other additions for a truly unique flavor. Even celebrity chefs turn to the good stuff when building simple and appealing dishes for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Your plain old sandwich doesn't have to be boring, and keeping a variety of styles and brands on hand will ensure that you always have just the thing to liven up your plate. Whether you're looking to add some extra zesty flavor or grainy texture alongside your meat or cheese combo, mustard is the hero that you need to work into the rotation. Here are some of the best pairings for your next lunchtime sammie.
Dijon and whole-grain mustard with corned beef
Thousand Island dressing may be the traditional choice to dress your corned beef sandwich, but mustard is another fantastic option. A Reuben uses Russian dressing, which combines ketchup, mayo, and horseradish for a tangy taste, but there's nothing quite like a corned beef and mustard sandwich when it comes to bold flavor. Strong Dijon is a fantastic choice that has a similar type of spice to horseradish. The condiment brings in extra freshness to the salty meat, which is made by curing beef with a lot of salt.
The meat is typically sliced very thin and topped with coleslaw or sauerkraut. You won't need a lot of mustard, since the other ingredients add moisture as well. Go with Dijon or classic yellow for a simple addition, but don't be afraid to branch out as well. Experiment with gourmet options that bring in even more flavor.
To take things to the next level, mix Dijon and whole grain mustard to make the best mustard for corned beef. You'll get the zing of the Dijon plus a little bit more texture from the whole grain variety. This hack combines two types of mustard for the ultimate corned beef sandwich.
Dijon mustard with turkey and cheese
Turkey with cheese — especially provolone or cheddar — has pretty widespread appeal because the meat and cheese combo goes with just about anything. This viral sandwich from Sprouts Farmers Market combines turkey and provolone with Dijon mustard and is pretty simple, but that doesn't keep it from being super tasty and good for you. It has nutrient-rich ingredients, like leafy lettuce and red onion, that all bring in their own texture and taste. The Dijon mustard is there to keep the sandwich from being too dry, as well as add the signature zing that brings it all together.
You can swap out other meats and cheeses in your own version, plus dress the sandwich up with pickles, avocado, and red onion. Gouda is another good option that brings a similar creamy element to the sandwich and works well with other toppings — just don't forget the Dijon! The vinegary tang and strong mustardy flavor are crucial to keep this sandwich from being too boring and basic.
Iberian ham and dijon mustard
Don't be fooled by the humble "ham sandwich" name on this tasty handheld, which is a favorite of Martha Stewart. It uses gourmet Iberian ham, which can be pretty pricey, and pairs it with slices of creamy mozzarella. Baby romaine lettuce brings in a little extra crunch, while the strong duo of Dijon mustard and Martha's red pepper mayo pulls the entire sandwich together.
Spread the red pepper mayo on one side of the bread, and then build the rest of the sandwich. The Dijon goes on the other side so that you can get a strong taste of each with each bite. This method is also the perfect way to customize how much mustard and mayo you add to suit your own preferences.
The other secret to this sandwich is the fluffy brioche bread, plus salty ham and creamy cheese. It is the perfect way to bring everything together with even more varied textures. If you're in Spain, you can find Iberian ham sandwiches at local markets, often served on thick, crusty bread. Enjoy them as-is with a dollop of mustard or pick up your favorite toppings to make your own upgraded version of a ham and cheese.
Any mustard on a cuban sandwich
You can use just about any type of mustard (grainy brown mustard is a personal favorite) on a Cuban sandwich, but the key is to slather it all over the bread. Layering is also important so that you can get the bite from the mustard with every bite. Other essential ingredients include ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, and pickles that run the entire length of the crusty Cuban-style bread. While you can make some tweaks, the overall flavor is just not the same if you swap out any other condiment.
If you want something with a lighter take than a traditional Cuban sandwich, stir a little bit of sour cream into Dijon mustard before spreading it over the bread. This sandwich should be pressed to get the best results and to let the cheese melt. This also makes it slightly easier to eat and keeps all of the ingredients on the sandwich so that you get a tasty burst of flavor in every bite.
Spicy dijon on a Monte Cristo
The sweet flavors of a Monte Cristo sandwich are balanced with a spicier Dijon mustard. This sandwich is all about contrast, both in taste and texture, so the addition of mustard with a lot of bite is crucial to keeping things from being overly sweet. Ham provides the salty element, while cheese takes care of the creaminess. However, the true stars of a good Monte Cristo are the French toast-style bread that's dipped in egg and fried for a toasty exterior. Typically, sweet powdered sugar is sprinkled over the entire thing.
Use just enough mustard to bring in that signature zing without overpowering the other ingredients. You can also spread mustard on one side of the sandwich and creamier mayo on the other to balance things out. Apply the condiments first before you start building the rest of the sammie. Once it's all assembled, fry the sandwich in a pan, and then top with powdered sugar. If you want to up the sweetness, serve it with a little bit of jam on the side for dipping. You'll get a tasty treat that's perfect for any meal of the day.
English mustard with roast beef
English mustard has a strong, horseradish-like taste, making it the perfect accompaniment to roast beef. A traditional English sandwich with beef and mustard served in the U.K. uses English mustard or horseradish instead of American-style yellow mustard or French Dijon. While you can swap out mustard styles for something a bit less intense, a true connoisseur will expect the in-your-face spice from this very specific type of mustard.
The beef is served cold, and the best versions are leftovers saved after a Sunday roast dinner. This sandwich makes use of extra meat, but adds toppings and condiments to turn it into something completely new.
Some people make the argument to go for straight horseradish sauce on a roast beef sandwich, but the flavor can be a little intense. English mustard brings in a similar zing without making your eyes water — although it's easily overdone. Dijon is an okay substitute, but it won't pack nearly the punch that you'd expect from true English mustard. You can always go for a custom blend of mustards to get just the right condiment for your taste buds.
Dijon on a Croque Madame
With ham, cheese, and egg, a croque madame is made extra delicious with a simple Dijon mustard spread. Ham and Gruyere is the classic choice for this sandwich, which is pretty simple and known as a low-key cafe dish. However, the addition of béchamel sauce over the top is what elevates a basic ham and cheese to something a little bit more unique and distinctly French. You'll need a stronger Dijon to cut through the other rich flavors so make sure that it has a pretty good kick.
It's important to get the layering correct since this is an open-faced sandwich. The sauce is put over the sandwich before being broiled to get the signature caramelized, bubbling top. The fried egg comes last and make sure to keep the yolk runny. As you eat, all of the ingredients come together for a super rich and luxurious lunch.
You can use the same basic ingredients, including Dijon mustard, on a croque monsieur, which is a similar sandwich sans egg. It won't have the same savory creaminess that the fried egg brings in, but the zing from the mustard gets a better chance to shine.
Honey mustard on a tuna sandwich
It's no secret that mustard makes a nice addition to tuna salad, but you may be surprised just how many varieties hold up well with the strong tuna flavor and creamier texture on this sandwich. You can mix mustard into your tuna salad spread, but adding a little bit of sweeter honey mustard to your bread is another good hack. The flavors unexpectedly work well together, and you can even use this trick to upgrade a Subway sandwich. Ask for honey mustard and toasted bread, another key component that helps the texture of this sammie stay crispy and delicious.
Honey mustard was in use back in ancient Rome, where it was made with ground seeds from mustard plants, white vinegar, olive oil, and honey. It has since become a beloved condiment and dipping sauce that we love on everything from coleslaw to glazed ham.
If you add some mustard to tuna salad, make sure to drain canned tuna well so that you don't end up with salad that is too runny. You can use a mixture of mayo and mustard, or swap out mustard for creamier mayo completely. There are plenty of possibilities when you pair tuna with the zing of mustard.
Dijonaisse on a mortadella sandwich
A muffuletta with cold cuts and olive salad may claim the title of one of the best Italian subs, especially if you're in New Orleans where it originated, but you can also use mustard to bring a similar vinegary bite. Mortadella is a bologna-style sliced meat that has large chunks of visible fat in each slice. It tends to be pretty rich thanks to those fat deposits, which is why something with a little more zing pairs so well for the overall flavor of the sandwich.
Italian mortadella is a delicious meat that you can put alongside bologna, salami, and other cold cuts. Add lettuce, cheese, and tomato for extra flavor and texture, but it's the addition of Dijon mustard that can bring in a little extra spice. Yellow mustard also works, but has a different flavor profile as well.
The late Anthony Bourdain shared his go-to recipe for a mortadella sandwich, which adds extra condiments as well. It included both Dijon mustard and mayonnaise for a spicy-creamy balance. The key to his sandwich is to crisp up the mortadella in a pan and toast the bread to keep it from getting soggy. No matter which version you choose, mustard is the perfect pairing with mortadella.
Piccalilli mustard relish on a ham sandwich
This simple ham sandwich is a favorite of Marco Pierre White, the youngest chef to ever earn three Michelin stars. He favors delicious food without a lot of fanfare when he's cooking for himself, but upgrades a basic ham and cheese with this mustard relish. His approach is always centered on high quality ingredients, even in simple dishes like a ham sammie.
Rather than always turning to elaborate culinary techniques, Marco Pierre White is known to keep his cooking authentic and many of the dishes served in his popular restaurants shine because they showcase top notch ingredients as building blocks.
Piccalilli is made with pickled veggies, plus plenty of mustard and vinegar, so it has a pretty strong flavor. A bright green version makes a notable appearance on a Chicago-style hot dog.
Pumpkin dijon on gourmet grilled cheese
Give a basic grilled cheese an extra savory flavor with a little bit of mustard that'll turn up the heat without getting too spicy. Other ingredients that work with mustard, such as ham and turkey, also pair well with creamy cheese on this grilled sandwich.
You can also go with a combination of Dijon mustard and pureed pumpkin. Pumpkin is the secret ingredient that this sandwich needs, but be sure to keep a light hand when you add it. Smear just a spoonful of puree onto the inside of the bread or mix it with your mustard before adding the condiment. The result is a fall-tastic lunch that works with any kind of cheese.
Be sure to use pumpkin puree rather than pumpkin pie filling, which almost always has added sugar. You want to bring in warm flavor rather than extra sweetness. If you're making your own pumpkin puree, roast the pumpkin to let it caramelize, then put the chunks into the blender. Along with gooey, melted cheese, this sandwich is extra indulgent and delicious.
Hot mustard with chicken
Add spicier hot mustard to a fried chicken sandwich, where it works well to bring tons of flavor to a texture-rich handheld. Some versions rely on more mustard seeds while others incorporate chili peppers to add the heat. If you want that extra little kick without it being too much, mix in a little bit of creamy mayo or sour cream. Consider your other toppings as well and slather on coleslaw for a little extra crunchy texture alongside your chicken.
If you want something a bit more subtle, use hot mustard as a binder in your breading. Fried chicken tends to be pretty fatty, which is one reason that vinegary mustard works so well when it comes to flavor. You can incorporate some dry mustard powder into the flour dredge, but mixing in a little bit of hot mustard sauce to your wet ingredients is equally as delicious.
Sweet mustard with bratwurst
You don't have to travel to Germany to enjoy traditional flavors like thick, grainy mustard and savory bratwurst. The stronger bite from the mustard holds up to the rich spices and meat in the bratwurst, especially if it is on the fattier side. Put out a trio of mustards that feature different regions, brands, or flavors. You can get a good idea of the mustard's unique profile when you sample it with bratwurst, which is perfect for dipping.
If you head to Munich for the large Oktoberfest celebrations, you're likely to see a traditional Bavarian breakfast dish that consists of white sausages, soft pretzels, and sweet mustard, all washed down with a cold mug of beer. White sausage is made from veal and pork, plus plenty of spices to create a unique flavor. Sweet mustard that incorporates brown sugar is used for dipping. Look for an imported Bavarian mustard for the most authentic spread.
This is a classic Oktoberfest breakfast combination, but you can use the same flavors on a sandwich. Serve it on a pretzel bun to really lean into the iconic tastes of this German meal.