The 13 Best Sandwiches To Pair With Mustard

Whether you like it tangy, sweet, or a combination of both, mustard is a killer condiment to put on your sandwich. Some sandwiches work with any mustardy zing, while others get the best kick with a specific type. You can spread mustard on its own or mix it with creamy mayo, spicy hot sauce, or other additions for a truly unique flavor. Even celebrity chefs turn to the good stuff when building simple and appealing dishes for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Your plain old sandwich doesn't have to be boring, and keeping a variety of styles and brands on hand will ensure that you always have just the thing to liven up your plate. Whether you're looking to add some extra zesty flavor or grainy texture alongside your meat or cheese combo, mustard is the hero that you need to work into the rotation. Here are some of the best pairings for your next lunchtime sammie.