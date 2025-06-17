Your Subway Tuna Sandwich Isn't Complete Without This Extra Dressing
The Subway tuna sandwich may seem like it's complete as listed on the menu; just add your choice of veggies, without making any major changes. If you're a fan of tuna, how can you improve on such classic comfort food flavor? Well, there's a way to dress up this tuna sandwich, and it involves adding a unique extra dressing. There are tons of different ways to elevate this classic choice; even Julia Child had a special way to make tuna salad sandwiches shine.
If you're considering ordering a tuna sandwich from Subway, and want to take it to the next level, just add honey mustard dressing, a combination that's notably found on Chowhound's own list of unexpected Subway sandwich orders that totally work. Maybe this doesn't appear to be an intuitive choice, but trust us, it will improve your sandwich. The honey mustard dressing adds just the right punch. Try it on toasted white bread with cucumbers for extra crunchiness.
Why honey mustard works so well with a tuna salad sandwich
Start with the tuna salad in this sandwich. Subway tuna salad is made with a blend of wild-caught yellowfin and skipjack tuna, mixed to perfection with just the right amount of mayonnaise. At one point, there were questions about whether this classic sub featured real tuna. But this has since been settled by refined lab testing, and it's definitely genuine tuna, as announced by Reuters.
Honey mustard is a sweet condiment with a notable history. A version of it is believed to have originally been used in ancient Egypt. Honey mustard blends actually became condiment-like in the culinary world of ancient Rome, resembling what is served today. The blend of honey and mustard creates a unique flavor combination, as the honey tempers the pungency of the mustard.
The sweet and tangy dressing pairs well with meats, and is often utilized in honey mustard glazes on ham, as a dipping sauce, or even in marinades. Suffice it to say that honey mustard dressing works wonders on the humble Subway tuna sandwich. If you're heading out for a Subway meal, the classic tuna sandwich with honey mustard dressing is a wonderful spin on a traditional flavor.