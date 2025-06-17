Your Subway Tuna Sandwich Isn't Complete Without This Extra Dressing

The Subway tuna sandwich may seem like it's complete as listed on the menu; just add your choice of veggies, without making any major changes. If you're a fan of tuna, how can you improve on such classic comfort food flavor? Well, there's a way to dress up this tuna sandwich, and it involves adding a unique extra dressing. There are tons of different ways to elevate this classic choice; even Julia Child had a special way to make tuna salad sandwiches shine.

If you're considering ordering a tuna sandwich from Subway, and want to take it to the next level, just add honey mustard dressing, a combination that's notably found on Chowhound's own list of unexpected Subway sandwich orders that totally work. Maybe this doesn't appear to be an intuitive choice, but trust us, it will improve your sandwich. The honey mustard dressing adds just the right punch. Try it on toasted white bread with cucumbers for extra crunchiness.