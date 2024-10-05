The Traditional Bavarian Breakfast You Need To Start Your Oktoberfest Celebrations

Oktoberfest celebrations happen all around the world now, but the best of the best will always be in the place where it first began. The original Oktoberfest was a wedding celebration for the Crown Prince of Bavaria, which is today the largest state in Germany. Its capital city, Munich, hosts the world's largest Oktoberfest, and regional cuisine is at the forefront of the festivities. Probably the most famous Bavarian food is the pretzel, which is a perfect Oktoberfest food in its own right, but only scratches the surface of Bavarian cuisine. To fully embrace the Oktoberfest spirit, you should start with the very first meal of the day.

Oktoberfest is the perfect time to try the signature Bavarian breakfast known as weißwurstfrühstück. The name of this meal translates to "white sausage breakfast," and it consists of four classically German items: white sausages, soft pretzels, sweet mustard, and a cold glass of beer. That's right, beer for breakfast. Of course, this isn't all too unusual in Bavarian culture, where the morning meal also serves as a time to gather and socialize at pubs and restaurants. Beer hails the start of Oktoberfest, so it only seems fitting to hail the start of your day with it. First, pick an Oktoberfest style of beer, and once you've got your brew, it's time to get into the meat of things.