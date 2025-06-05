Legendary Chef Marco Pierre White's Favorite Meal Is Shockingly Simple

Everyone's got that one meal that can lift the spirit and right the wrongs of the day in a single bite, and celebrity chefs are no exception. There are some pretty iconic celebrity chef dishes to take inspiration from, but sometimes, no matter how many international kitchens they've graced or how many perfectly plated meals they've created, nothing beats an easy-peasy meal to satisfy the guts of the most famous cooks. Jamie Oliver has no doubts about his comforting pasta dish that he'd happily eat as his last meal, Gordon Ramsay likes to keep his breakfast simple, and Marco Pierre White would gladly wolf down a straightforward ham sandwich. Turns out that nothing compares to a good ol' ham sandwich, even for the godfather of modern cooking. Noted.

Marco Pierre White's entire career has been outlined by his commitment to culinary excellence. At 33 years old, he was the first and youngest British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars (and then returned them after retiring and shifting his mentality about his place in the restaurant scene). The restaurateur and TV personality has opened restaurants across the U.K. including Marco's New York Italian, Wheeler's Fish & Chips, Mr White's English Chophouse, and more. He has also trained some of Britain's most successful chefs, such as Gordon Ramsay, Eric Chavot, and Curtis Stone. Still, having dedicated years to his craft, a ham sandwich is what he craves when he gets home after a long day out. While a basic ham sandwich is a humble and less-than-fancy meal, the celebrity chef hailing from Leeds does have a secret weapon to up the taste factor. Marco Pierre White enjoys his ham sandwich with some piccalilli — a mixed vegetable mustard relish — for ultimate flavor.