Make The Best Mustard Topping For Your Corned Beef With One Easy Hack

The easiest way to upgrade this mixed mustard is to switch out the Dijon half of the blend for a different mustard with the same creamy consistency. Crank up the condiment's spiciness by swapping in hot English mustard or the even hotter Chinese mustard. You can go the other way by using Bavarian sweet mustard in place of the tangy Dijon.

If you're after more flavor but don't enjoy the chunky texture of whole-grain mustard, you can keep things on the smoother side. Chinese and American yellow mustard are both made from mustard powder and (despite their geographic differences) could find kinship. Spicy brown mustard has a pulpy texture that sits in between Dijon and whole-grain for a textural middle ground.

Mustard makers around the world have experimented with adding fruits, vegetables, herbs, seasonings, fungi, alcoholic beverages, and more to mustard. Whether you opt for a sweet-and-spicy note with the timelessly popular honey mustard or a funky, truffle-infused mustard, the possibilities go on. Corned beef tastes delicious with a hearty ale, and you can build on that pairing by mixing some beer mustard in with Dijon. Or, mimic the seasonings of the beef itself with a coriander mustard.