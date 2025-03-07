How To Make Martha Stewart's Favorite Sandwich

From huge elaborate dinner parties to small bespoke meals, dozens of cookbooks, her own line of home goods and cookware, and simple, incredible baking tips, Martha Stewart can do it all. Despite the fact that her lifestyle may seem unattainable, in practice Martha Stewart strives to make her advice easily replicable by everyone. She aims to create recipes that will never go out of style. Yet it may come as a surprise to the uninitiated that one of her most well-known recipes is a humble ham sandwich. Well, when the ham is the most expensive and most revered ham in the world — Jamón Ibérico de Bellota (Iberian ham), a leg of which can go for $1,000 to $1,500 — maybe it seems a bit more up Martha's alley.

The sandwich, also simply called "The Martha Stewart," consists of a brioche bun, Iberian ham, sliced mozzarella, baby romaine lettuce, Dijon mustard, and Martha's "secret" (but easy to make) red pepper mayo sauce. To make the sandwich, slice the brioche bun in half, spread one half with mustard and one half with red pepper mayo, put a slice of mozzarella on each half; then put a few slices of Iberian ham on the bottom half, top that with the lettuce, and put the whole thing together. Biting through the soft brioche into the layers of varied flavors and textures is a taste to behold. The salty, umami-rich Jamón Ibérico, mixed with the tangy, spicy mustard and sweet mayo serves up a complex, deeply epicurean creation in just a few minutes.