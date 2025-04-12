The Pork Swap Alton Brown Sometimes Makes For A Lighter Take On A Cuban Sandwich

While you may have come to know Alton Brown as a lively, informative host on the Food Network, he can also make a mean Cuban sandwich. When you don't have time to hunt down the best Cuban sandwiches in the U.S., follow Alton Brown's classic authentic recipe with one effective swap. Instead of going through the trouble of securing baked ham and roasted pork, use cold-cut deli alternatives.

Meaty Cuban sandwiches are traditionally composed of fresh roasted pork slices, yellow mustard, dill pickles, Swiss cheese, and crusty Cuban or French style bread. However, when the weather is warm, roasting an entire pork shoulder solely for Cuban sandwiches seems a bit over the top. Next to Alton Brown's trusted cooking tips like adding mayonnaise to scrambled eggs or pickle juice to mashed potatoes, swapping out pork roast for sliced deli meat proves to be an easy, worthwhile way to give Cuban sandwiches a seasonal upgrade.

To make Brown's lighter variation, secure both roasted ham and turkey slices from your local deli counter. Ask for thin slices so you can build this variation with more than one slice of each variety. You can also opt for flavored ham and turkey slices for a different taste. To give this tangy sandwich an added hint of sweetness, use honey ham. You can also try herb-infused turkey breast for an extra flavorful bite. Last but not least, toast your cold-cut Cuban sandwich with a convenient panini press or electric griddle.