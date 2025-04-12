The Pork Swap Alton Brown Sometimes Makes For A Lighter Take On A Cuban Sandwich
While you may have come to know Alton Brown as a lively, informative host on the Food Network, he can also make a mean Cuban sandwich. When you don't have time to hunt down the best Cuban sandwiches in the U.S., follow Alton Brown's classic authentic recipe with one effective swap. Instead of going through the trouble of securing baked ham and roasted pork, use cold-cut deli alternatives.
Meaty Cuban sandwiches are traditionally composed of fresh roasted pork slices, yellow mustard, dill pickles, Swiss cheese, and crusty Cuban or French style bread. However, when the weather is warm, roasting an entire pork shoulder solely for Cuban sandwiches seems a bit over the top. Next to Alton Brown's trusted cooking tips like adding mayonnaise to scrambled eggs or pickle juice to mashed potatoes, swapping out pork roast for sliced deli meat proves to be an easy, worthwhile way to give Cuban sandwiches a seasonal upgrade.
To make Brown's lighter variation, secure both roasted ham and turkey slices from your local deli counter. Ask for thin slices so you can build this variation with more than one slice of each variety. You can also opt for flavored ham and turkey slices for a different taste. To give this tangy sandwich an added hint of sweetness, use honey ham. You can also try herb-infused turkey breast for an extra flavorful bite. Last but not least, toast your cold-cut Cuban sandwich with a convenient panini press or electric griddle.
More delicious ways to make warm weather Cuban sandwiches
Besides deli ham and turkey, there are even more warm weather fillings you can use in your next Cuban-inspired delicacy. For starters, you may want to consider adding salami to Cuban sandwiches. Especially in certain parts of America like Tampa, Florida, Genoa salami is a central ingredient in classic Cuban sandwiches thanks to the city's Italian residents.
If you like the idea of adding salami but want more variation in flavor, use maple-glazed honey ham combined with hot capicola. Sweet ham paired with thin spiced pork gives your tastebuds the perfect contrast of flavors.
Besides meat, you can also make Cuban sandwiches with plant-based fillings. Make a variation with sauteed onions and jackfruit or use marinated and seasoned tofu or seitan. You can also make a veggie-heavy filling by cooking a variety of preferred vegetables ahead of time. Consider using jarred roasted red peppers, sauteed spinach and mushrooms, and briny green olives. Instead of plain yellow mustard, serve your Cuban-inspired sandwich with a refreshing combination of Dijon mustard and chilled sour cream.
For an alternative that's even easier to enjoy in the spring and summer months, use more fresh vegetables. Layer your next sandwich with sliced cucumber, radish, thinly-sliced bell peppers, and fresh sprouts. Just don't forget the Swiss cheese, pickles slices, and mustard. While not entirely authentic, chilled veggie Cuban-inspired sandwiches can be enjoyed either hot or cold.