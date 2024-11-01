12 Tips For Perfecting The Cuban Sandwich

When it comes to the meat in your Cuban sandwich, don't make the mistake of going with just any old pork. You have to choose the right cut. Chef Carlos Perez recommends using pork shoulder for its rich flavor and texture. "The best cut of pork for a Cuban sandwich is hands down the shoulder. It's a working muscle, which means it has lots of flavor to begin with, but being a muscle, it also has to be cooked for a long time to thoroughly break it down and make it tender," he explains. This slow-cooking process results in melt-in-your-mouth results, making it ideal for the hearty Cuban sandwich.

For those who are short on time, pork loin can be a quicker alternative. Unlike pork shoulder, it requires less cooking, but there are a few steps to follow for best results. "I've used pork loin, but only cooking it for a much shorter amount of time, letting it chill, and then slicing it thin, sort of sandwich-meat style, for Cubanos," Chef Perez says. This method offers a lighter texture, but still complements the classic Cuban sandwich ingredients well.

Ultimately, "both come out fantastic," notes Perez, but "the shoulder is more traditional, and I think has a slightly better flavor." If you're aiming for a truly top-of-the-line Cuban sandwich, slow-cooked pork shoulder reigns supreme.