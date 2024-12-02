The Origins Of Honey Mustard Goes All The Way Back To Ancient Rome

It's easy to assume that mustard originated in a country such as the United States or Germany — in these nations, this pungent condiment is slathered over hot dogs and bratwurst. But mustard, a sauce made from the seeds of a plant with the same name, actually has much older origins, hailing from the eastern Mediterranean. Used as both a condiment and medicine, it can be traced back to ancient Rome. And though the sweeter version, honey mustard, might seem like a modern-day invention, the Romans can claim this recipe too!

Honey, plain yellow, spicy, or dijon mustard — all styles of the condiment do indeed come from a plant. The variety we know best is the white (also called yellow mustard) plant. It's native to the Mediterranean region, and its seeds were used as the base of honey mustard in Ancient Rome. While there is older evidence of mustard seed being used by the Sumerians and Egyptians as far back as 3000 B.C., the Romans are thought to be the first to grind the seeds with other ingredients to make a condiment.

Another important ingredient for honey mustard is of course honey — it was incredibly important in the Roman Empire, and its popularity was supported by beekeeping. Honey was certainly used in sweets and desserts, but it was used just as frequently used in savory dishes and cooking, as we see in the honey mustard recipe.