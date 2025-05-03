Legend has it that in 1762, during a 24-hour gambling marathon, John Montagu, the 4th earl of Sandwich, had servants bring sliced meat and bread to the table so he could continue to play. The story is almost certainly apocryphal – the addition of meat to bread probably dates back over 10,000 years – but one thing is clear: Montagu so popularized the method of consumption that the dish was named after him, or rather, after his title. As the years passed, the sandwich lost its scandalous reputation and became less associated with gambling and more of a convenience.

Across the globe, unique takes on existing recipes jostled for attention with brand new inventions. Creating the perfect sandwich became something of a national obsession, finding the hands-down best Reuben an epic journey worthy of a Greek legend. Back in the U.K., sandwiches reached new heights of popularity, with some 56% of Brits consuming at least one sandwich per day. Such ubiquity led to an inevitable perfection of form, and while British sandwiches tend to be less extravagant than their American counterparts, they are no less tasty for it. Here are 15 English sandwiches you should know about.