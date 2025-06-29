10 Burger Myths That Fool Almost Everyone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing says welcome to summer like throwing a savory burger on the grill. Whether you're forming patties from scratch or grabbing a burger at a restaurant, you've probably looked for the secrets to the perfect sandwich. But many of the top tips and tricks don't apply to all situations or styles. Even though some are considered tried-and-true wisdom, the reality is that not all techniques are applicable for every type of burger.

If you're making a tasty burger, you've likely heard one of these myths. But these actually aren't the hacks that you thought and you may be able to skip or avoid them completely. Some myths are true only in certain situations, while others have been disproved across the board.

At the end of the day, your work in the kitchen has to put your own preferences as a top priority, just like celebrity chefs do when they share their favorite way to enjoy a burger. Don't hesitate to try a new hack or kick common myths to the curb, all in the name of the tastiest dish possible. Of course, it often comes down to personal preference, so don't be afraid to experiment a little bit as well. You may find that by debunking one of these myths, you discover your next favorite cookout dinner.