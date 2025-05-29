Recreating McDonald's Burger Seasoning At Home Is Simple — As Long As You Know This Golden Ratio

One of the most important elements to building the perfect burger is properly seasoning the meat. Salt helps bring out flavors, and it's an essential part of bringing a dish to life. Even fast food chains like McDonald's have specific seasoning ratios, in which salt is often the key ingredient, to ensure the burger patties are as palatable as possible. Rumor has it the restaurant uses a seasoning blend of 86% salt to 14% black pepper.

While McDonald's beef patties come from an external vendor, the seasoning is what gives them their signature flavor. According to a TikTok posted by former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz, the seasoning is sometimes called grill seasoning but often referred to just by its ratio name "86-14" at McDonald's restaurants. The easiest way to get the most accurate percentage is by measuring 8.6 grams of salt on a food scale and 1.4 grams of black pepper. The rest is pretty simple: Combine the two, season the burger patties, and pretty soon, you'll have copycat McDonald's burgers that taste just like the real deal.