How 13 Celebrity Chefs Enjoy Their Burgers

One of the great things about watching celebrity chefs on cooking shows is that they understand that home cooks don't always want or have time to make elaborate gourmet meals. That's why many of the dishes they create are everyday meals that anyone can master, albeit with some creative twists. The humble burger is a favorite among celebrity chefs, and they're not shy about sharing how they enjoy this all-American classic.

Cooking stars love fast food just as much as the rest of us, and we know that some of the favorite fast food orders of several celebrity chefs are burgers. For example, In-N-Out burgers seem to be a top choice with everyone from Gordon Ramsay to Anne Burrell and Ina Garten. But how do celebrity chefs like their burgers when they're cooking for themselves or audiences?

To discover which characteristics star chefs love in their burgers, we did a deep dive into celebrity chef interviews, clips of cooking shows, and musings on celebrity chef websites. We uncovered a wealth of information including how the chefs prepare their burger mixes, preferred proteins, favorite burger styles, top cooking techniques, and unique toppings. These are some of the ways 13 celebrity chefs enjoy their burgers.