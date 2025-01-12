Who Really Invented The Smash Burger?

Smash may have become the super-swank way to eat a burger over the past decade, but it's been around for longer than you might realize. Sometime during the 1960s, decades before the fast food chain Smashburger launched in Denver, a fry cook at a Dairy Cheer in Ashland, Kentucky figured out how to maximize flavor by smashing ground beef with a 10 ounce can of beans.

One might postulate that smash burgers are as old as the American diners that bloomed in the early 1900s. Burgers have long been thin-patty affairs layered with griddled onions and served up in greasy kitchens by loud, angry guys with names like Mel. But Bill Culvertson, owner of an Appalachian diner called Dairy Cheer, made history when he realized the value in his cook's burger-griddling method, which created ultra-thin patties and flavorful, crispy-edged hamburgers.