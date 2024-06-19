The Secret To The Absolute Best Burger According To Tyler Florence

Celebrity chef Tyler Florence, the host of numerous shows on the Food Network, has shared his secret to making the best burger out there. "I could wax poetic about this, but it all boils down to one word — and that's texture," he said in the Michelin Guide to the perfect burger. Florence's strategy to create the perfect burger relies on the ideal texture of the patty, the perfect type of toasted bun, and the right ratio of burger and toppings to bun. He also noted that it should look as great as it tastes. "The curb appeal of a well-presented burger has to ooze with promise and confidence," he said.

Florence also shared that you can find a great burger not only at food trucks and casual eating restaurants, but at fine dining restaurants as well. As the chef behind the San Francisco restaurant Miller & Lux, Florence was able to create a burger with special recognition in the Michelin Guide that was "so good they named it after the restaurant." Miller & Lux has a coveted Michelin star that denotes its high-quality dining experience.