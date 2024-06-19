The Secret To The Absolute Best Burger According To Tyler Florence
Celebrity chef Tyler Florence, the host of numerous shows on the Food Network, has shared his secret to making the best burger out there. "I could wax poetic about this, but it all boils down to one word — and that's texture," he said in the Michelin Guide to the perfect burger. Florence's strategy to create the perfect burger relies on the ideal texture of the patty, the perfect type of toasted bun, and the right ratio of burger and toppings to bun. He also noted that it should look as great as it tastes. "The curb appeal of a well-presented burger has to ooze with promise and confidence," he said.
Florence also shared that you can find a great burger not only at food trucks and casual eating restaurants, but at fine dining restaurants as well. As the chef behind the San Francisco restaurant Miller & Lux, Florence was able to create a burger with special recognition in the Michelin Guide that was "so good they named it after the restaurant." Miller & Lux has a coveted Michelin star that denotes its high-quality dining experience.
Burger texture is key
According to Tyler Florence, the texture of the beef patty is the most important factor in a great burger. While convenient, pre-made burgers don't create the same texture as a custom blend and are one of the biggest burger mistakes. While many blends in the store are leaner, often 85% meat and 15% fat, Florence claims that the best burger blend uses a 75% and 25% blend.
At Miller & Lux, the burger patties are airy rather than dense. The team mixes the custom blend and grinds the meat twice on a ⅜-inch meat grinder plate before forming it into patties. This plate is considered a coarse grind and is typically used for sausages or hamburgers. Florence also told the Michelin Guide that he mixes in bacon crumbles directly with the burger blend for an unexpected addition that boosts the flavor and texture. Then, the patty is seared to create a crispy exterior with minimal seasoning that lets the natural flavors of the meat come through.
The texture works so well that Florence often eats the patty on its own for dinner at Miller & Lux. No matter what toppings you add, starting with a great burger patty is a must for the best burger.
Nailing bun texture and toppings
Tyler Florence also noted that the burger bun's texture is important. It has to be hefty enough to hold the patty without letting the ingredients slip off. Miller & Lux burgers are served on day-old brioche, which is then toasted. Brioche has a subtly sweet flavor, although Florence focuses on the texture more than the taste when singing the praises of the perfect burger bun. Older brioche soaks up the juices of the burger for a better eating experience.
Although the texture of the burger and bun are key, don't overlook the importance of toppings. You can go classic with ketchup, mustard, and pickle, or try something unexpected for a new experience. "Looking past the obvious choices of lettuce, tomato, and onion, other good options are roasted beets, marinated cucumbers, avocado, and coleslaw," Florence said in the Michelin Guide. The toppings of the M&L burger at Florence's restaurant include Mt. Tam triple cream brie cheese, bacon jam, and fried onion rings. These add texture and plenty of flavor. He also suggested adding garlic aioli for an elevated condiment that adds a little zing.
When making the perfect burger, it should highlight the promise of the delicious meal that you're about to enjoy. According to Florence, all the best burgers have "just-melted cheese, a well-toasted bun, and a glistening patty that is perfectly cooked."