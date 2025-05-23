Bobby Flay Swears By Just 2 Ingredients For Perfectly Seasoned Burgers
There are an infinite number of ways a person can make and eat a burger. The brief time between the formation of ground beef into perfectly tender patties and acquiescence to the burger knife and fork life is rife with the potential to create the zaniest flavor combinations your imagination can craft. Or, you can look to celebrity chef Bobby Flay's cookout tips and keep your burgers simple by using only two seasonings.
Flay's unadorned recipe for what he calls the perfect burger requires little more than salt and pepper to get it just right. After gently patting the ground chuck (or turkey) into 6-ounce portions, they're given the old center thumbprint treatment to help keep their shape, seasoned on both sides, and tossed on the grill (or the heat source of your choice) for a few minutes until they reach your desired doneness. Cheese and condiments, of course, can bring in added flavor, but the meat itself is given minimal intervention to achieve its peak finish.
Further tips for tastier burger patties (without any extra ingredients)
The best ratio for a juicier burger is about 20% fat to 80% lean, though you can tick a bit higher on the former if you plan to pass a medium rare temperature. That combination allows for just enough moisture without turning out too greasy. You'll likely need to skip preformed burger patties if you're looking to achieve any further level of precision.
You also never want to overmix your meat or pack your burger patties too tight. Pummeled protein just won't turn out as tender as you'd wish. And, while expert eyes can undoubtedly ascertain barely rare from well done, a food thermometer like ThermoWorks ThermoPop 2 is really your best bet for a superior final product. From there, you can go bananas with a mild provolone cheese like Bobby Flay does in one preparation, highlighted on Food Network's YouTube, or experiment with all manner of unique condiments for even further burger possibilities. Just remember that, believe it or not, there can be such a thing as too many toppings. But there's always the next batch.