Bobby Flay Swears By Just 2 Ingredients For Perfectly Seasoned Burgers

There are an infinite number of ways a person can make and eat a burger. The brief time between the formation of ground beef into perfectly tender patties and acquiescence to the burger knife and fork life is rife with the potential to create the zaniest flavor combinations your imagination can craft. Or, you can look to celebrity chef Bobby Flay's cookout tips and keep your burgers simple by using only two seasonings.

Flay's unadorned recipe for what he calls the perfect burger requires little more than salt and pepper to get it just right. After gently patting the ground chuck (or turkey) into 6-ounce portions, they're given the old center thumbprint treatment to help keep their shape, seasoned on both sides, and tossed on the grill (or the heat source of your choice) for a few minutes until they reach your desired doneness. Cheese and condiments, of course, can bring in added flavor, but the meat itself is given minimal intervention to achieve its peak finish.