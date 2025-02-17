15 Unique Condiments That Belong On Your Burgers

If you want to go beyond basic ketchup and mustard, you can rely on these unusual condiments to top your burgers. We have nothing against the classic options, but sometimes we just want to switch things up a little and think outside the standard burger box. Simple swaps can incorporate other flavors that you'd expect to see in Asian, Mexican, or even Lebanese cooking. But you can also turn to other meals for inspiration, such as stealing a savory-sweet jam from your breakfast table.

We talked to top burger chefs about what they love on their crowd pleasers. Chef Nate Molina at the Genesee Store shared what he likes to put on burgers that patrons love. We got the inside scoop on burger favorites at Denver's TAG Burger Bar from chef Troy Guard, owner and executive chef of TAG Restaurant Group. Nearby in Denver at The Cherry Cricket group of restaurants, Samantha Taxin experiments with all kinds of unique toppings and condiments and gave us the insight into what tastes amazing. Finally, Sean Oatney, the chief development officer at Fat Patty's let us know which condiments bring the best flavor to the massive patties.