15 Unique Condiments That Belong On Your Burgers
If you want to go beyond basic ketchup and mustard, you can rely on these unusual condiments to top your burgers. We have nothing against the classic options, but sometimes we just want to switch things up a little and think outside the standard burger box. Simple swaps can incorporate other flavors that you'd expect to see in Asian, Mexican, or even Lebanese cooking. But you can also turn to other meals for inspiration, such as stealing a savory-sweet jam from your breakfast table.
We talked to top burger chefs about what they love on their crowd pleasers. Chef Nate Molina at the Genesee Store shared what he likes to put on burgers that patrons love. We got the inside scoop on burger favorites at Denver's TAG Burger Bar from chef Troy Guard, owner and executive chef of TAG Restaurant Group. Nearby in Denver at The Cherry Cricket group of restaurants, Samantha Taxin experiments with all kinds of unique toppings and condiments and gave us the insight into what tastes amazing. Finally, Sean Oatney, the chief development officer at Fat Patty's let us know which condiments bring the best flavor to the massive patties.
1. Toum (or toom)
Incorporate international flavors to your burger by looking for inspiration from other countries. "One of our favorite hybrid condiments to put on a burger originates in Lebanese cooking," says Nate Molina. "Known as toum or toom depending on where you buy it, it is a garlic-based condiment that is very unique and not commonly seen in North America." It's very versatile and can be used as a creamy, garlicky topping on everything from steak to fish. It even works as a spread on bread, which is the recommended way to apply it to your burger bun as well.
It has a strong garlic flavor, which may be a lot to handle if you're expecting a creamy mayo equivalent. Molina adds aioli to toum to make it even creamier, saying that it is "reminiscent of the mayonnaise and garlic butter you might get with your lobster or crab." The shop then tops the burger with marinated mushrooms for a complex flavor on the burger.
2. Bacon-tomato jam
If you like bacon and ketchup on your burger, you can channel similar flavors by using bacon-tomato jam. This version has a more complex taste and can be made pretty easily at home. You might also be able to find it at a specialty foods store or deli, although you might have to go searching for just the right thing. It works with everything from pork chops to a charcuterie board, so don't worry about using it up.
It is "easy to make by combining some shallots, chopped crispy bacon, and tomatoes with a splash of sherry and pink peppercorns," says Nate Molina. At the Genesee Store, the kitchen lets that mixture cook, "resulting in a rich, slightly smoky, and tart jam that is perfect when smothered on a grilled burger with brie cheese." The bacon-tomato jam burger is one of the most popular items on the menu thanks to its combination of sweetness, saltiness, and smokiness.
3. Truffle aioli
Get some decadent truffle flavor by infusing a basic aioli with truffle oil. Simple homemade aioli is made with oil, garlic, and egg yolk to create a creamy and flavorful base. It works well on its own but can really shine when you infuse other ingredients. For true truffle lovers, you can experiment with white or black truffle oil, which bring slightly different nuances to the flavor profile.
You can also find truffle aioli on store shelves already made. If you don't want to venture as far away from your standard burger condiments, go with a truffle ketchup, which also got rave reviews during our test of popular ketchup brands.
The Truffle Shuffle burger at TAG Burger Bar combines a truffle aioli with mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and Parmesan potato chips. The mayo-based aioli keeps the bun moist and helps the truffle flavor meld into the rest of the toppings and the savory burger patty.
4. Teriyaki sauce
Add some Asian-inspired flair to your burger by slathering teriyaki sauce as a condiment on your burger. You can make your own simple teriyaki sauce by combining soy sauce and brown sugar, but don't be afraid to add extra flavor from garlic, ginger, and other seasoning.
You can also go with a store-bought teriyaki, but look for a glaze rather than a thinner marinade. Depending on the brand, you may need to reduce it down to thicken it so that it doesn't drip too much (or have extra napkins on hand to help with clean up).
Chef Troy Guard adds teriyaki sauce alongside grilled pineapple on the Big Kahuna burger based on his travels. "I pull a lot of inspiration from my travels and time cooking in different kitchens in Hawaii, SoCal, and across Asia," he says. "You'll see a lot of those bold Asian and Latin American flavors, techniques and influences in my own recipes."
5. Sriracha mayo
Unique burger toppings don't need to be complicated or made from scratch. Upgrade basic mayo by simply mixing in a little of your favorite sriracha sauce. Sriracha combines chili peppers with vinegar, garlic, salt, and sugar for a spicy heat that also adds a sweet and savory element. Compared to hot sauce, sriracha tends to be more complex and each brand puts a slightly different spin on the condiment. TAG Burger Bar puts it on the Big Kahuna burger alongside teriyaki sauce, another condiment popular in Asian cuisine.
"My personal favorite flavor combos to go with a burger are a little sweet, a little tangy and a little spicy," says Chef Troy Guard of the combo. "When these flavors are all in balance and you don't have one overpowering the other, they perfectly complement the meatiness of a burger patty." Experiment with the ratio to turn up the heat or keep it subtle. You can also serve both condiments separately at a burger bar and let your guests mix up their own.
6. Green chile sauce
Another globally-inspired condiment that will give a boring burger new life is green chili sauce. It's made with green chilis, which you can roast for extra flavor or use diced. The heat level will depend on the amount of seeds that you incorporate into the sauce. Tomatillos, which are also green, bring some brightness and helps form a base for the sauce. If you don't want to make some from scratch, you can always look for green chili sauce or "green sauce" at the grocery store. You might need to mix it thoroughly and drain out some of the extra liquid if you don't want it to be as runny on your burger.
Chef Troy Guard puts this spicy option on the TAG Burger Bar's Tijuana burger. Along with pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, and tomato, this menu item brings in flavors that Guard enjoyed in Mexico. The sauce's heat can be tempered a bit if you opt for a creamier cheese or leave off the jalapeños.
7. Bacon jalapeño jam
Samantha Taxin loves to serve sweet and savory combinations like bacon jalapeño jam at The Cherry Cricket. You may be able to find a jar at a specialty food shop, but making your own is also pretty easy. Start with vinegar as a base, then add chopped bacon and jalapeños, plus plenty of syrup or brown sugar to sweeten things up. Jam is meant to be a little bit hearty, so don't worry about pureeing it until smooth.
At The Cherry Cricket, Taxi pairs bacon jalapeño jam with a meaty burger topped with cheddar cheese. "The sweetness from the jam balances out the heat from the jalapeños, while the sharpness of the cheese complements the savory notes of the bacon," she says. "It's the perfect mix of umami (from the jam and cheese) with a touch of sweetness, creating a burger that's rich, comforting, and totally craveable."
8. Ancho apricot BBQ sauce
Go beyond your traditional barbecue and look for those that incorporate unique chiles or fruit. You can find just any barbecue style with unique ingredients, but tomato-based barbecues work particularly well with fruit because they play up the sweet element. Vinegar-based sauces also work because the acidity cuts through meat's toughness, while added ingredients bring flavors like sweet, savory, or even smoky to each bite.
The ancho apricot BBQ sauce that Samantha Taxin loves adds smokiness, sweet flavor, and a little bit of spice, playing on the combination of tastes to make a more complex dish. She credits this condiment with "creating a bold and unforgettable flavor that pairs perfectly with grilled meats and even a bit of spice."
On the burgers at The Cherry Cricket, ancho apricot BBQ sauce is paired with grilled pineapple or poblano peppers. "You get the smokiness and tang, plus the fresh sweetness of pineapple or poblano for added depth and texture," Taxin adds.
9. Garlic aioli
You can add just about anything to aioli to make it your own, but garlic is a classic combo that works well with a variety of burger toppings. It's also very easy to find, so you won't need to spend a lot of time searching before you're able to relax and enjoy a tasty burger. For those just starting to think beyond ketchup and mustard, aioli is a great place to start.
Put it with sweet things like caramelized onions or even mix them into your condiment. Bring in some crunch from pickles, veggies, or crispy onion straws. Pile them high right on your burger patty between the savory meat and creamy aioli. You can also incorporate cheese, although you might want to consider bringing in some extra flavor through pepper jack. The combination of creamy aioli, aromatic garlic, and spicy cheese will have your taste buds dancing.
10. Peanut butter
If you want a truly unexpected condiment on your burger, turn to the trust of a sandwich staple in your pantry. You'll be surprised how well creamy peanut butter works with a savory burger, crispy bacon, and sweet caramelized onions. It adds a lot of umami and depth, which Samantha Taxin found first-hand after testing it out with customers at The Cherry Cricket.
"After many trial runs and feedback from our loyal customers, we figured out that this combo worked because of the perfect balance of savory crunch and creamy richness, accented by the slight sweetness of the caramelized onions," she says.
You can put peanut butter right from the jar on your burger bun or mix in extras like sweet caramelized onions. Consider a chunky peanut butter for some extra crunch or a version flavored with honey to bring in a sweeter element to your burger. Try one of the best peanut butter brands for a smooth consistency and delicious peanuty taste.
11. Cream cheese
A simple cream cheese spread adds a bit of tang and creaminess to your burger. You can use it as a condiment or in place of your standard cheese. It's very rich, so you only need a small amount to bring a lot of flavor to your sandwich. Samantha Taxin at The Cherry Cricket notes that it can "transform your burger from ordinary to extraordinary."
Look for spreadable cream cheese rather than a brick to keep it from tearing up the inside of your burger bun. If it's too thick or hard to spread, whip the cream cheese to soften it. You can also mix it with Greek yogurt, which has a similar tang but with a different consistency if you want to thin the cream cheese mixture out a little bit. At The Cherry Cricket, herb cream cheese is a spread option for the build-your-own burger orders. At Fat Patty's, this condiment comes on the Sweet Popper Patty, along with jalapeños and raspberry sauce, to combine cream cheese with a little sweet and heat.
12. Chili
Transform your burger into a meaty mouthful that will fill your belly by loading it up with chili. It's hard to classify this as a condiment, topping, or even the main event itself, but when you ladle hearty chili over a burger patty, it gets spice and heat into every nook and cranny of the bun.
This is a messy sandwich, however, so be ready with some napkins. If you prefer to get the flavor without needing a major cleanup after you're done, spoon a little bit of the chili base onto the bun directly. It soaks in and works in place of condiments like ketchup to keep the sandwich juicy. It brings a similar brightness from tomatoes but with extra spice thanks to the chili powder.
At Fat Patty's, this burger is served with a poblano queso dip that also makes a great condiment when slathered on the bun. You can also get an Anti-Resolution Burger, which combines chili with cheddar jack cheese and onions, with queso on the side, on the inside of the bun, or poured over the entire burger itself.
13. Pimento cheese
Pimento cheese appears on multiple of our experts' burger menus, getting rave reviews from both chefs and customers for its smokey heat. A basic pimento cheese spread is made with mayo, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and pimento peppers. Mix them all together and you've got a spreadable, cheesy, slightly spicy condiment that is perfect on a savory grilled burger. Pimento cheese also pairs beautifully with fried tomatoes, which is why the Funky Fried Tomato Patty burger at Fat Patty's incorporates both. It also adds bacon, coleslaw, and dill pickle aioli to bring a new meaning to the word funky.
You can make it cheesier, creamier, or with extra peppers to suit your preferences or upgrade it with extras to really make it shine. Gordon Ramsay likes to incorporate paprika breadcrumbs for a little extra crunch. With so many pimento cheese enthusiasts, it's easy to see why it should get a spot in your burger bar.
14. Mac and cheese
Mac and cheese may be more of a topping than a true condiment, but it does double duty when put on a burger. Super creamy mac and cheese will keep your burger moist and add delicious flavor as well. If you have a side of mac, you can set aside a spoonful for your burger or put a new twist on leftovers from the night before. Keep in mind that the cheesier the mac, the richer your burger will be, so adjust your portions to suit your tastes.
Fat Patty's Bacon Mac Patty has mac and cheese, plus bacon and bourbon barbecue sauce. Extra cheddar jack cheese melted over the burger makes it even more indulgent and gooey. The 983 Big Cheesy from The Cherry Cricket goes over the top with mac and cheese, American cheese, and cheddar jalapeño Cheetos. It adds bacon jalapeño jam and crispy poblano, which earned this burger the 2022 People's Choice award.
15. Bourbon bacon jam
A bourbon-infused bacon jam combines a complex sweetness with salty and crispy bacon. It's used on the Jammin' Patty at Fat Patty's, where it's paired with garlic aioli and beer cheese. The menu recommends it for burger lovers who "can't decide between savory and sweet." In that case, why not just go with both?
Bourbon is a popular liquid to infuse in jam, barbecue sauce, and other condiments because it brings a sweet element to the profile. If you like a little more heat, incorporate some jalapeño or pepper jack cheese. If you want something with more savory flavor, look for a bourbon barbecue sauce. This condiment is also used at Fat Patty's on the Bacon Mac Patty. It's a go-to favorite that combines all of the elements of a fantastic burger, great taste, and the need for so many napkins that you can't help but smile.