The Best Way To Prep Mushroom Burgers So Your Toppings Fit Perfectly
There are very few culinary experiences that come close to a satisfying bite into a juicy, hearty, indulgent burger, and there is no reason that plant-based foodies should miss out on that experience. If you're craving a plant-based burger that packs a flavorful punch with each bite, mushrooms may be the saving grace — more specifically, portobello mushrooms. Assembling the perfect burger or sandwich so that the fillings remain intact is a skill, and putting together a well-structured portobello mushroom burger can be a messy ordeal. But, the solution to this minor hiccup is simple!
All you need to do is scrape out the gills underneath the mushroom cap to make a vessel that can hold your favorite burger fixings in place. Marinade your scraped portobello mushroom caps in your desired marinade, grill to perfection, and it's time to assemble the burger. Place the grilled portobello stem-side up to create a cup to hold your other toppings and go-to condiments in place. Don't be afraid to jazz up your burger with more fun fillings, like roasted peppers, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, and more! These burgers would be a great choice for your spread at your next grilling session with friends and family. For a simple lunch, consider swapping out the turkey in the viral Sprouts sandwich with marinated portobello mushrooms instead for a kick of umami and a boost of nutrition.
The versatility of mushrooms as a meat replacement
As more people embrace plant-based eating, innovative culinary techniques are emerging that capture the satisfying flavors — and varied textures — of our favorite dishes, all while staying rooted in sustainable, animal-free ingredients. Mushrooms are emerging as a popular choice in this culinary revolution, with their unmatched versatility, complex textures, and rich umami flavors that make them spectacular replacements for animal meat. Lion's mane mushrooms, for example, can be sliced and seared on a cast-iron pan into a juicy "steak," while retaining a juicy, tender interior and developing a charred exterior akin to conventional steak. They can also be breaded and fried to recreate the nostalgia of crispy chicken sandwiches and even chicken nuggets. You will be mind-blown by the incredible pull-apart texture of lion's mane mushroom "chicken"! King oyster mushrooms can be shredded to mimic a "pulled pork" texture in a vegan "carnitas," or chopped into "scallops" in a vegan scallop pasta. Best believe that the creativity doesn't end there, given the abundance of the mushroom kingdom.
Regardless of your choice of mushroom-centric dishes, there are common mistakes to be avoided when storing and preparing your mushrooms. Something as simple as knowing how to properly clean your mushrooms can make or break your dish. Failure to factor in these key steps can sabotage your dish and result in a mushy, unappealing meal, which does a disservice to the real magic that mushrooms can truly offer.