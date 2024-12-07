The Best Way To Prep Mushroom Burgers So Your Toppings Fit Perfectly

There are very few culinary experiences that come close to a satisfying bite into a juicy, hearty, indulgent burger, and there is no reason that plant-based foodies should miss out on that experience. If you're craving a plant-based burger that packs a flavorful punch with each bite, mushrooms may be the saving grace — more specifically, portobello mushrooms. Assembling the perfect burger or sandwich so that the fillings remain intact is a skill, and putting together a well-structured portobello mushroom burger can be a messy ordeal. But, the solution to this minor hiccup is simple!

All you need to do is scrape out the gills underneath the mushroom cap to make a vessel that can hold your favorite burger fixings in place. Marinade your scraped portobello mushroom caps in your desired marinade, grill to perfection, and it's time to assemble the burger. Place the grilled portobello stem-side up to create a cup to hold your other toppings and go-to condiments in place. Don't be afraid to jazz up your burger with more fun fillings, like roasted peppers, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, and more! These burgers would be a great choice for your spread at your next grilling session with friends and family. For a simple lunch, consider swapping out the turkey in the viral Sprouts sandwich with marinated portobello mushrooms instead for a kick of umami and a boost of nutrition.