10 Unique Fried Toppings To Try On Your Next Burger
There's no denying that a burger is an incredibly versatile sandwich, and part of that is due to the variety of things you can top it with. For one, you could go the classic American route and top a thick beef patty with sliced red onions, tomato, lettuce, ketchup and mustard. Or, customize your patty with more unique condiments, like pesto, bacon jam, and hummus. In other words, burger toppings can walk the line from light and veggie-forward to greasy and indulgent — the latter of which is why we're gathered here today.
It doesn't get more greasy and indulgent than fried foods. And while most people wouldn't think twice about eating a burger next to a side of onion rings, french fries, or fried pickles, combining the two together will give you a texturally delightful and flavorful bite. In order to get some inspiration for what fried fare to top burgers with, we reached out to the experts – chef John Pannell and Joe Huang, chef and owner of Bang Bang Burgers in Charlotte, North Carolina. Not only did they share more about why these toppings are excellent for burgers, but they also offered some ways to pair them with other burger toppings for a wholesome, complete, and super crispy bite.
Fried crispy onions
Fried crispy onions are a delectable and light topping for your burger, regardless of if you're opting for a beef, poultry, or veggie-based patty. Chef John Pannell shares that it's one of his favorite toppings for a burger. He explains that not only do the crispy onions offer a slightly sweet undertone, thanks to their caramelization, but that their texture is also worthy of note. Each bite, paired with a juicy patty and the light, crispy onions, is perfect. Crispy fried onions play well with others, too, including barbecue sauce, bacon, mushrooms, and melty cheddar or American cheese.
And the best part about this burger topping? You don't have to make it yourself. Pay a visit to your local grocery store and pick up a package of fried onions — like the kind you would use on a green bean casserole — for your burger. If you're opting for a homemade version, make sure to slice the onions super thinly. That way, you'll get a better ratio of breading to onion.
Fried jalapeños
Jalapeños — in any and all forms — are great additions to your burger. This pepper offers the perfect level of piquancy and crispiness, which can elevate even the blandest of patties and most ho-hum of toppings. While we won't argue with adding candied jalapeños or fresh pepper rounds to your burger, John Pannell makes a great case for adding fried jalapeños to your burger.
"Once the jalapeños are fried, they lose a little heat and take on a bit of sweetness, [making them] perfect for your next burger," Pannell says. He recommends trying them on top of a chili cheeseburger. The smoky, savory notes of a good beef chili would be an excellent contrast to the bright heat of the jalapeños and the greasy patty underneath.
If you're frying up jalapeños at home for your burgers, you're going to want to slice them into small, thin rings (preferably wearing gloves to do so, as getting any capsaicin on your skin is not pleasant) and coat each in a simple batter. You could also add buttermilk or beer to your fry batter to give your peppers the perfect, contrasting tang that will offset some of the heat. Fried jalapeños also best served hot on top of your burger, seeing how, like all fried foods, they taste super oily if they're left to sit for too long.
Potato chips
There are many ways to use potato chips that transcend snacking, from using them as a breading to a substitute for croutons on a salad. And it turns out that potato chips are also an excellent addition to your burger. Joe Huang, chef and owner of Bang Bang Burgers in Charlotte, North Carolina, shares that potato chips work as a burger topping because they're crispy and crunchy. But they're not just a great addition from a texture standpoint; they also contain a ton of salt, which will be the first thing that hits your mouth when you take a bite of your burger.
Potato chips come in any and all forms, such as kettle chips or wavy chips, and they're available in seemingly every flavor you could imagine. Try a mesquite barbecue chip on your next barbecue-inspired burger, adorned with bacon, caramelized onions, and barbecue sauce. Or, opt for a cheddar and sour cream chip for a cooling, yet cheesy mouthfeel. There are tons of opportunities to mix and match your chip flavors to find one that works for you. Just be sure to add them to your burger right before serving, otherwise the chips will likely lose their crispy texture and turn mushy.
Fried pickles
Fried pickles and a side of ranch are bar food at its finest. But you shouldn't just enjoy them as an appetizer alongside a pint of your favorite brew. If you really want to elevate the flavor of your burger, try sandwiching a few of them in between the buns. If you're a self-proclaimed burger aficionado, chances are you know how good regular pickles can be on a burger — mainly because they add an acidic bite. But, fried pickles turn it up a notch. "Fried pickles have got to be the best way to add pickle flavor," says John Pannell. He shares that frying the pickles will prevent each bite from being too soggy, which can be the case with regular pickles.
The secret to making this zesty bite is simple. For the crispiest fried pickles of your life, you're going to want to blot off as much moisture as possible, as leaving too much on can cause your batter to droop off. You can also add cornstarch to make them extra crispy and tempura-like, or opt for a heartier panko or breadcrumb coating. You can even fry them in an air-fryer rather than heating up a skillet of oil on the stove top. Just make sure to serve them while they're hot, as they aren't as tasty when they're lukewarm and/or greasy. Since fried pickles are like regular pickles — just with a crunchy twist — you can pair them with your go-to, classic burger toppings. American cheese, ketchup, mustard, and lettuce will deliver an all-American burger — just with a fried twist.
Fried eggs
"Fried" doesn't just refer to foods that are dredged in a batter and submerged in oil. It also includes a breakfast (and by proxy, brunch) staple: fried eggs. The perfect fried egg has a molten yolk, lacy edges, and a set — and not overcooked — white. It's indulgent, yet protein-rich, making it a great topping for a burger.
"An egg fried over-easy and placed on top of a burger adds a creamy, savory element," says John Pannell. He recommends pairing it with other fried toppings — like onions and jalapeños — and a piece of cheese to create a tasty breakfast burger. The extra fat in the yolk is a great complement to a patty that's lacking in that department, like one made with ground turkey or chicken, though it can add a unique edge to your standard beef burger, too.
Fried eggs don't take long to cook (and they are especially easy to overcook), so you'll want to time out precisely when you put your burger on the grill and cook your egg. Be sure to season the fried egg to your liking too; try adding a drizzle of chili crisp to add some extra heat and cut through the richness of both the burger patty and the fried egg, or cook the egg in bacon grease to drive that "breakfast burger" persona home even more.
Fried mozzarella
It's hard to say no to a mozzarella stick. There's something super delicious about stringy, salty, and melty cheese encased inside of a crispy fried "wrapper." While the shape of a mozzarella stick isn't entirely conducive to eating it on top of a burger, you can apply that same premise to create a more square shape, still jam-packed with the cheesy goodness that you love.
Joe Huang notes that fried mozzarella is one of the best fried toppings for a burger. To try it at home, grab a package of pre-sliced mozzarella rounds and prepare a quick dredge. After a short shallow fry, your mozzarella rounds will be ready to adorn your sandwich, whether you're using a meatless, poultry-based, or all-beef patty.
While it might seem easier to try and find store-bought fried mozzarella (or worst case, line up a couple of frozen mozzarella sticks) instead of making your own, the honest truth is that this one is just better as a DIY. There's no telling if a frozen mozzarella patty will offer the same cheese pull or crispy coating. Taking the extra time to make your own pays off — just be sure to save a few for snacking on; they're excellent dipped into pesto or marinara sauce. The cheese will lose its pull as it cools, so be sure to stuff them into your burger and enjoy as soon as possible.
Onion rings
Onion rings are often enjoyed as a burger side, but it turns out they're even more delicious stuffed inside the sandwich. Onion rings are a little different than crispy onions, mainly because they have a greater ratio of onion to breading. So, if you normally add onions to the top of your burger, and don't want to abandon that concept entirely, substituting them with the fried version would be a great move. Joe Huang even goes so far as to call onion rings a "great candidate" for burgers.
Onion rings are a great complement to earthy flavors like smoked paprika (which you'll find in some barbecue sauces), as well as mushrooms. They have more flavor than a basic french fry, but still offer the perfect crunchy contrast that will elevate the texture of the sandwich. The only downside is their shape; since they're true rings, it's easy to leave the center of the patty exposed and onion-less. To remedy this, try cutting up a couple of smaller onion pieces to stuff in the center when you go to construct your burger.
French fries
Burgers and fries are like peanut butter and jelly; one is just not complete without the other. It's common for folks to indulge in a classic burger alongside a stack of fries, but it's an even better idea to stuff some of those fries inside of your sandwich. Fries are carby and dense, which will offer some relief from a particularly greasy patty. Plus, there are tons of different fry shapes to choose from, and you can select the one that's best suited for the texture you're craving. If you like a thin, crispy fry with less of a starchy, dense interior, go for a shoestring. Or, if you like something a little more flavorful, pile on the seasoned curly fries.
Another topping in the same family as french fries is a helping of hash browns. While you may be more used to baking your hash browns (or tater tots) in the oven, frying them will give them a new lease on life and will help give your burger an extra crunchy component. Try pairing a crispy fried hash brown patty with a breakfast-themed burger, complete with avocado, bacon, and a fried egg.
Fried green tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes are a Southern staple and a worthy topping for your burgers. However, don't confuse them with the relatively flavorless red tomatoes that often adorn burgers. Granted, green tomatoes themselves don't have all that much flavor, but their bready coating is the perfect vector for it. They will absorb any sauces you add to your patties (take our recommendation and try it with a spicy mayo) and offer a perfectly crispy, tasty bite.
These crispy fruits would be a great complement to other Southern-inspired burger toppings, like pimento cheese or even a remoulade. Top it with a melty cheddar or American, or opt for a peppery, spicy bite with a piece of pepper Jack. This burger topping is a great way to use up all the leftover tomatoes from your garden before the first frost sets in, and it can transform your burger into something far more tasty than you ever expected.
Tempura-fried veggies
While it might seem simple, and admittedly a little less indulgent than french fries, potatoes, and crispy onions, adding tempura fried vegetables to your burger is a smart move, too. Tempura is noticeably lighter than other types of batter, meaning it will offer a subtle crunch to your sandwich without making it feel too heavy on your palate.
The best veggies to tempura fry and add to your burger include low-water content ones, like sweet potato, broccoli, and cauliflower, rather than wet ones like tomatoes. If you're after something starchier, you may want to try taro or lotus root for an Asian-inspired burger. Adorn the sandwich with other Japanese-inspired ingredients, like a spicy Kewpie mayo, wasabi, and pickled veggies.
Although tempura may seem like a food best ordered at a Japanese restaurant, there are ways to make super crispy tempura at home. For one, use a low-gluten flour and avoid mixing it too much. Fry your veggies fast and keep the oil temperature high to avoid making them too greasy.