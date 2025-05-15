10 Unique Fried Toppings To Try On Your Next Burger

There's no denying that a burger is an incredibly versatile sandwich, and part of that is due to the variety of things you can top it with. For one, you could go the classic American route and top a thick beef patty with sliced red onions, tomato, lettuce, ketchup and mustard. Or, customize your patty with more unique condiments, like pesto, bacon jam, and hummus. In other words, burger toppings can walk the line from light and veggie-forward to greasy and indulgent — the latter of which is why we're gathered here today.

It doesn't get more greasy and indulgent than fried foods. And while most people wouldn't think twice about eating a burger next to a side of onion rings, french fries, or fried pickles, combining the two together will give you a texturally delightful and flavorful bite. In order to get some inspiration for what fried fare to top burgers with, we reached out to the experts – chef John Pannell and Joe Huang, chef and owner of Bang Bang Burgers in Charlotte, North Carolina. Not only did they share more about why these toppings are excellent for burgers, but they also offered some ways to pair them with other burger toppings for a wholesome, complete, and super crispy bite.