Burger 101: When To Season Beef For The Best Flavor Results

The burger's widespread appeal is understandable. It's a food that delights with its simplicity, only needing a tasty ground beef patty held between two buns. Yet such a simple template allows for so much variation. This quality is especially apparent when it comes to seasoning. What you add, when you add it, and how much you put in can all make a huge difference in your finished burger.

Advertisement

The timing of your seasoning can result in a surprisingly drastic textural difference. A burger salted earlier in the cooking process will be much denser than one seasoned right before it hits the heat. There's an impact on flavor, too, which can be further altered by how well distributed your seasoning is throughout the patty. When's the best time to season beef, then? Opinions differ, but there are two we hold in especially high esteem: Gordon Ramsay advises chefs to salt a day in advance, while J. Kenji López-Alt prefers a last-minute application. Whichever one you opt for, it's best to understand precisely how and why it works.