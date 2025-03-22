Do You Really Need To Use A Burger Press?

There's nothing quite like a good burger. A juicy, well-seasoned meat patty, a perfectly toasted bun, a thick piece of tomato and crispy, refreshing piece of lettuce — all these components lead to the perfect burger, something both home cooks and professional chefs strive for, compete for, and spend years and many delicious "trial and error" meals trying to perfect. There are many techniques you can employ, whether you are trying to recreate the perfect restaurant burger or experimenting with a new boozy bacon jam, but one question seems to be hotly debated. Should you use a burger press or not?

The short answer is no, you don't need a burger press to make a perfect patty. Simply form the patty using your bare hands, patting it gently to shape it into the form and size you want. When you are done, press down lightly in the center to form a dimple so, as the meat cooks, it will come out uniformly flat instead of puffed up in the center.

A burger press is a kitchen gadget designed to help you get consistent burger patties every time without getting your hands too dirty. They're fairly easy to use, too. You put the meat inside the bottom portion of the press, cover with the top piece, then use the handle to apply pressure until you've formed a neat patty. But while you get uniformity every time, there are some drawbacks to this too. It's important to know what the burger press does to your burger, other than forming it into a uniform size and shape. It can also compress the meat, which overworks it and makes it tough and chewy, rather than giving it the tender juicy texture you want.