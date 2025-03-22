Do You Really Need To Use A Burger Press?
There's nothing quite like a good burger. A juicy, well-seasoned meat patty, a perfectly toasted bun, a thick piece of tomato and crispy, refreshing piece of lettuce — all these components lead to the perfect burger, something both home cooks and professional chefs strive for, compete for, and spend years and many delicious "trial and error" meals trying to perfect. There are many techniques you can employ, whether you are trying to recreate the perfect restaurant burger or experimenting with a new boozy bacon jam, but one question seems to be hotly debated. Should you use a burger press or not?
The short answer is no, you don't need a burger press to make a perfect patty. Simply form the patty using your bare hands, patting it gently to shape it into the form and size you want. When you are done, press down lightly in the center to form a dimple so, as the meat cooks, it will come out uniformly flat instead of puffed up in the center.
A burger press is a kitchen gadget designed to help you get consistent burger patties every time without getting your hands too dirty. They're fairly easy to use, too. You put the meat inside the bottom portion of the press, cover with the top piece, then use the handle to apply pressure until you've formed a neat patty. But while you get uniformity every time, there are some drawbacks to this too. It's important to know what the burger press does to your burger, other than forming it into a uniform size and shape. It can also compress the meat, which overworks it and makes it tough and chewy, rather than giving it the tender juicy texture you want.
Sometimes using a burger press is justified
The long answer to the burger press question is that there still might be some reasons to use one, depending on what your goals are and what kind of ingredients you're working with. For starters, a burger press will give you exact burger patty sizes every time, so they are a great tool if you are on a portion-controlled diet.
A burger press is a tool of convenience, and that is a big deal for chefs who are short on time or don't like having to do a lot of cleaning up. It allows you to form the patties quickly, without having to use your hands or make a big mess in your workspace. It also helps keep the meat at a uniform temperature while you are working with it so the meat cooks evenly once you get it on the grill.
While you certainly won't need a burger press when buying pre-made patties, you might want to use one if making your own veggie patties from one of the many meat alternatives available. You won't have to worry about a burger press making the alternative ingredients tough, so using one will be a big help with patties made from smashed chickpeas, lentils, black beans, or shredded veggies like zucchini and beets that don't come together as smoothly as ground meat. Ultimately there is no right or wrong answer to using the burger press question, but understanding how it affects your burgers goes a long way in making the best decision for your meal.