Manhattan Vs New England Clam Chowder: What's The Difference?

Aside from a fresh-from-the-sea clam flavor, tender potatoes, and those cute, crunchy oyster crackers floating on top, New England and Manhattan clam chowder are almost completely different, yet they share the same name. One has only to look at a bowl of clam chowder to know whether it's the Manhattan or New England version — one is red and brothy while the other is white and creamy — but there are many more differences than meet the eye.

The younger of the two, Manhattan clam chowder, came on the scene in the 1800s as the tomato was on the rise in popularity in the U.S. The dish was also influenced by surging immigrant population of Italians and Portuguese on the East Coast. Conversely, New England clam chowder is more than a century older than its tomato-based counterpart, with chowder recipes going as far back as the 1700s. It was introduced to the U.S. by British, French, and Nova Scotian immigrants and became popular in seafaring communities along the East Coast with cracker meal or flour used as a thickener instead of potatoes and cream or milk.