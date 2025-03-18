This Classic British Breakfast Food Is Illegal To Import To The US

"Now Antinoös set before him the great paunch pudding that was all filled with fat and blood," wrote Homer in "The Odyssey." The food described in front of Odysseus and Antinoös sounds like the thing of ancient nobles — made of blood and all — but it's also a common British breakfast. Black pudding is a sausage made with congealed blood, fat, meat, and oatmeal cased in intestine or synthetic cellulose. It's made from body parts you could call the stomach or "paunch" of an animal.

Most Americans aren't familiar with this dish because it's rather hard to obtain due to its legal status. Currently, blood sausages like black pudding and haggis can't be imported to the U.S. because they contain banned ingredients. You might not be able to order one from overseas (with hefty shipping prices included), but there are several sausages you can purchase or even make at home that can closely imitate the British version.