The Salty, Sweet Way You Should Order Ice Cream At McDonald's

Compared to other strange foods people have enjoyed alongside vanilla ice cream — including soy sauce, Cool Ranch Doritos, and ketchup — french fries may actually be an easy sell. In fact, the french-fries-dipped-in-ice-cream combo is so popular, Ore-Ida and frozen dairy purveyor GoodPop teamed up to drop a Fudge n' Vanilla French Fry Pop in the summer of 2024. McDonald's is a good place to dip your toes (or rather, your pota-toes) into this popular fusion since the chain can boast to having the best french fries in the fast food business. Unfortunately, if you're visiting the Golden Arches before 10:30 a.m. and hoping to try this salty-sweet treat, you're out of luck.

Or are you? While McDonald's doesn't start serving fries until after breakfast hours are over, you can order its hash brown patties until then. As another salted potato product, they not only scratch this particular itch, but the hash brown-McFlurry ice cream sandwich become a viral trend in its own right back in May 2023. While you may never be able to order a hash brown breakfast sandwich, you can order the ingredients to make your own McFlurry hash brown sandwich: Simply scoop a portion of your Oreo McFlurry between two perfectly crisped hash brown patties and prepare to embrace the mess.