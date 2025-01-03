The Salty, Sweet Way You Should Order Ice Cream At McDonald's
Compared to other strange foods people have enjoyed alongside vanilla ice cream — including soy sauce, Cool Ranch Doritos, and ketchup — french fries may actually be an easy sell. In fact, the french-fries-dipped-in-ice-cream combo is so popular, Ore-Ida and frozen dairy purveyor GoodPop teamed up to drop a Fudge n' Vanilla French Fry Pop in the summer of 2024. McDonald's is a good place to dip your toes (or rather, your pota-toes) into this popular fusion since the chain can boast to having the best french fries in the fast food business. Unfortunately, if you're visiting the Golden Arches before 10:30 a.m. and hoping to try this salty-sweet treat, you're out of luck.
Or are you? While McDonald's doesn't start serving fries until after breakfast hours are over, you can order its hash brown patties until then. As another salted potato product, they not only scratch this particular itch, but the hash brown-McFlurry ice cream sandwich become a viral trend in its own right back in May 2023. While you may never be able to order a hash brown breakfast sandwich, you can order the ingredients to make your own McFlurry hash brown sandwich: Simply scoop a portion of your Oreo McFlurry between two perfectly crisped hash brown patties and prepare to embrace the mess.
Why the McFlurry-and-hash-brown sandwich works
The Oreo McFlurry works particularly well in the hash brown ice cream sandwich for a few reasons. First, the thickness of the McFlurry means it won't liquefy quite as fast as, say, a vanilla milkshake, even though it's still likely to get melty once it hits the fresh hash browns. Furthermore, the chunkiness of the Oreos adds a nice dimension in terms of texture, plus chocolate is an established accompaniment to potatoes and vanilla. The french fry pop mentioned above included a chocolate coating, and various eateries have promoted french fry sundaes that smother their fries and vanilla ice cream in chocolate sauce.
McDonald's Singapore reportedly gave out McFlurry hash brown sandwiches for a (very) limited time, capitalizing on the hack's popularity. So, give it a try! Sink your teeth into this distinctive-yet-satisfying blend of texture and flavor, and add the McFlurry hash brown sandwich to your list of favorite McDonald's secret menu items.