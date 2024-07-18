Here's How You Should Be Eating Canned Sardines According To A Pro

Some time in the past couple of years, preserved and tinned fish became a hot new food trend. And it wasn't just your average cheap canned tuna; people were going for all kinds of seafood options from salmon to mackerel, often imported and preserved in smokey or citrusy oils, among many other taste profiles.

Canned sardines have also been part of that trend — although they're considered similar to oily fish like mackerel and herring, they generally have a lighter flavor, with subtle sweetness and salty notes. They can stand alone as a snack or be incorporated into bigger recipes — but there are a few tricks to making the most of them. Just ask Gareth Maccubbin, founder of New York City bar and online store Maiden Lane, which specializes in serving canned fish. Before you dive in, he first recommends paying attention to which types of sardines you're buying and how they're preserved.

"Avoid sardines in water," he says in an exclusive interview with Chowhound. "Look for sustainable, hand-packed sardines. Oil is always preferable to water or heavy sauces." This is because sardines in water will generally have less flavor (although health-conscious folks may still prefer them, as they have fewer calories and less salt). Heavy sauces, meanwhile, can overwhelm the flavor of the fish, leaving just the taste of sauce and defeating the point of buying sardines (or any other fish, for that matter).

