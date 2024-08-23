The Absolute Simplest Way To Make Canned Beans Taste Homemade

The instructions for canned beans are generally pretty simple: Dump the contents into a pot or pan and heat. Of course, the results can be equally generic. Canned beans taste like, well, beans and little else. The alternative is making beans and bean soups from scratch, which can take time: Soaking, rinsing, and slow-cooking in a Dutch oven alongside a host of other prepared ingredients may take hours before they're ready to enjoy. Surely, there must be an easier way to get that homemade taste from a can.

In fact, by adding a few well-placed ingredients — onions, spices, peppers, meats, herbs — from your cupboard and fridge or pantry, it's easy to dress up those drab legumes. We've already written about specific ingredients that can upgrade canned beans, but bean varieties are not all the same. The flavor and texture of navy beans versus black beans are distinct enough that it's worth fine-tuning what you toss in the pot with them.

Combining beans with specific, easy-to-find fresh veggies, proteins, and spices can quickly convert a bland canned product into an exciting side or main dish with a minimal amount of added kitchen time. Besides improving the taste and complexity of the beans, it's rewarding when someone asks, "Are these homemade?"

