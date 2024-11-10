The Definitive Guide To Every Type Of Tofu

Tofu has a reputation, but it is not a very good one. To be fair, it comes out of the package more or less flavorless, in a range of somewhat puzzling textures that many home cooks don't know what to do with. The truth is, tofu is less a food of its own (though it does contribute a good amount of vegan protein to the diet) and more a vehicle for flavor. Learning how to cook with it is an important skill for anyone trying out Meatless Mondays or just wanting to get more plant-based goodness in your life.

So how do you use tofu in the kitchen? Chowhound sat down with experts to create a comprehensive guide and discovered that tofu is much more than you think. "Many people think tofu is bland, but it absorbs flavors exceptionally well when marinated or cooked with spices," says Lisa Richards of The Candida Diet. "Tofu is also highly versatile, working in savory and sweet dishes, and can take on different textures depending on how it's prepared." In other words, you just have to know its secrets.