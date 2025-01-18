Can You Freeze Cheese Curds?

You don't have to be from Wisconsin to know that cheese curds are some of the most addictive and delicious things on the planet. Whether you fry them up, add them to poutine (Canada's most famous dish), or eat them straight from the bag, there's just something undeniably delectable about these small chunks of cheese. Of course, it helps that they're bite-sized, available in numerous flavors, and make an adorable squeak when you bite into them.

So naturally, when you find these beauties at your local store or online, you're likely to want to stock up. Unfortunately, cheese curds don't stay good forever and will only stay fresh for about a week in the fridge. That said, don't let that stop you from stocking up on these squeaky little cheese snacks because if you need to store them for a long time, you can always freeze them! Yep, you can absolutely freeze cheese curds, and they will stay fresh for up to four months. However, it's important to store them properly to prevent freezer burn and keep them from picking up extra flavors from your freezer.

Optimally, vacuum-sealing your curds is the best way to keep them fresh in the freezer and away from extra moisture and air. In lieu of that, though, an airtight container or freezer bag will work in a pinch. In fact, it's pretty easy to remove excess air from freezer bags by dipping it in water up to the top before sealing it. Just keep in mind that after freezing, your cheese curds can lose a bit of their squeak, but they'll still be super tasty.