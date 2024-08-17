What Are Latkes And How Do You Make Them?

As my father is Jewish, I grew up making latkes every year at the winter holidays. They were a classic part of our Hannukah celebrations, served with sour cream and applesauce as well as other holiday classics, such as roast chicken.

Advertisement

When I got older and married into a big Jewish family, I learned there are alternative ways to make these light, delicious fritters and expanded my repertoire. In college, when I was feeling lonely or nostalgic for home, I'd whip up a batch for friends – and I still do sometimes. The rest of the year, I make them any time I want to impress someone (though I call them potato pancakes if we're outside of that Festival of Light window, even though that is a bit of a misnomer).

Put simply, latkes are delicious. They're a perfect excuse to eat lots of sour cream (always a good thing) and they make a great side dish at non-Hannukah times of year, or for non-Jewish peeps in general. Given what a classic dish they are, everyone should know how to make them.

Advertisement