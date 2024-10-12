The Under-The-Radar Deli Meats You Should Try On Your Next Italian Sandwich

Italian sandwiches come in many forms, whether it's a traditional New York hero or a muffuletta from New Orleans, but all of them have some common traits. They're piled high with various deli meats and cheeses. If you're making an Italian sandwich at home and want to venture beyond such typical cold cuts as ham, salami, prosciutto, or even capicola, Owen Han, the author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich" is here to help. The culinary content producer and TikTok star known as the "Sandwich King" has a soft spot for some under-the-radar deli meats, including mortadella, which he enthusiastically endorses.

"I absolutely love it," Han tells Chowhound in an exclusive Q and A. "I call it fancy baloney. Visually, I think it scares some people but it has such a rich flavor, balanced fattiness, versatility, and heritage and tradition to its use." Mortadella is a pork-based cured meat studded with fat cubes, chopped pistachios, black pepper, and myrtle berries. This cold cut originates from Bologna, Italy, and has a history dating back to the ancient Romans. Han is not alone in his love of this deli meat. Anthony Bourdain, the late chef, author, and TV personality, was also a huge fan. Look no further than his mortadella and provolone sandwich for proof. But Han also loves an even more obscure deli meat: bresaola.