5 Important Food Safety Tips For Your Next Picnic

As the seasons turn and spring starts to roll in, the return of picnics becomes inevitable. After a long, cold winter, there's really nothing like eating (or cooking, for that matter) in the open air. Picture it: a nice warm evening, a cold beer in hand, and ... food poisoning? Hang on, that's not part of the plan! In fact, as anyone who has ever had it can attest, it's uniquely nasty. Unfortunately, though, as the weather gets warmer it becomes the reality for many an unprepared (and uninformed) picnicker. Luckily, though, we're here to guide you on how to pack the perfect picnic and, with just a few easy tricks, you can ensure your food stays fresher, for longer.

For the chefs among you, this stuff will be common knowledge — but for the average home cook, there's an awful lot you might not know about food hygiene that's crucial to making sure your food is safe, not just tasty. Having a basic knowledge of how to keep your food cool, for example, or how to properly package it to avoid contamination, could be the difference between picnic perfection and al fresco failure. So, the next time you're packing the ultimate picnic hamper, keep these tips in mind. They might just save your bacon and, more importantly, your stomach.