12 Best Breads For Italian Sandwiches

An Italian sandwich is a safe bet for feeding roving hunger pangs. Because truly, the array of cured meats, tangy spreads, and herbs at our disposal abolishes any boredom with what to create them with. Assembling mouthwatering paninis or the absolute best Italian subs are an exercise in creativity, but any experimentation is useless without good bread to lock down its foundation.

Confronted with endless rows of vaguely-identical, oven-baked loaves, foodies browsing the bakery or supermarket might lose sight of what bread to look for. Grabbing whatever's nearest (and cheapest) is the typical motivation, but to ignore some objective features would do a disservice to your portable feast. According to Tony Gemignani — whose Toscano Brothers bakery slings artisanal wares in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood — "a bread that is slightly crunchy on the outside and soft in the middle" is the ideal vessel: "The inside texture shouldn't be too dense and it should have some structure," he adds.

Chowhound interviewed celebrated dining spots — Tony Gemignani, owner of Toscano Brothers; Diego Puddu, the culinary director for Eataly; and Tommaso Mazzanti, CEO of All'Antico Vinaio — to gather intel on the best breads for Italian sandwiches. Below, we have a little history to back up our choices, plus suggestions on what to fill them with and why they work. Without further ado, here's our baker's dozen.