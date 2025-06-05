19 Mistakes To Avoid When Setting Up Your New Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are two possible approaches to setting up a kitchen: the shove-everything-in-a-cabinet-and-pray-for-the-best method, and the thoughtfully-arranging-items-where-they-make-the-most-sense-and-will-actually-prove-useful method. This writer, having moved almost two dozen times, is very familiar with the first method and passingly familiar with the second. But guess what? The second one works a lot better.

"Your kitchen dictates the way your home will feel functionally," says Karen Watts, founder and CEO of DomiSource. If it's disorganized from the start, she says, you'll lose time, buy duplicate tools, and feel frustrated at mealtimes. "A functional and organized space will allow your whole home to feel 'moved in,' not only in a physical sense but in an emotional sense as well."

If you're remodeling, then you have a chance to start fresh and think through your kitchen's layout, utility, and design from the outset. However, even if you're just moving into a rental apartment, there are plenty of easy kitchen upgrades that require no renovations at all. "A new home is one of the best opportunities to design a kitchen around your specific taste, even from day one," Seymen Usta, interior design specialist at Seus Lighting, says. "Rather than adjusting to another person's arrangement, you are able to contemplate how you cook, clean, and behave within your space." To that end, here are the 19 biggest mistakes to avoid in your first kitchen — and what to do instead.