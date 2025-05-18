The Kitchen Organization Mistake That Could Leave You In A Pickle

We all love an organized kitchen, a clean and tidy space where everything is in its place and cooking comes easily. A well-sorted kitchen doesn't happen by accident, though; it takes strategic design and forethought to create a functional cooking space. And among the pitfalls on the way to a wonderfully organized kitchen is a temptation to organize things by where they fit best instead of where they're used.

It's easy to stash your cookie sheets in a random side cupboard across the kitchen from your oven, or your coffee cups far away from the coffee maker in a cabinet where they fit in a perfect row. For that matter, why not use a wine rack to store rolling pins on a wall far away from where you roll your dough? After all, that's an efficient use of space, and it declutters countertops, an essential step to a flawless kitchen, according to many experts. But just storing kitchen supplies anywhere they'll fit presents a big problem when cooking time comes around.

When you have to cross the kitchen every time you need a tool, ingredient, pot, or pan, all efficiency goes out the window. And it could be more than a minor inconvenience if you're making any gourmet dishes that require well-timed preparation or finesse while cooking. There's a better way to organize your kitchen, and it doesn't have anything to do with the size of your cabinets and what fits inside them.