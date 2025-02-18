14 Mistakes You're Making When Building A Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie boards are all the rage these days, but that doesn't stop many a novice board maker (or even professional chefs) from making the occasional — or frequent — mistake. "A great charcuterie board is all about balance, flavor, texture, and presentation," says Marye Audet, recipe developer and founder of Restless Chipotle. "While it might seem like an easy dish to put together, there are a few common mistakes people make that can throw off the experience."

That's not to say charcuterie boards are stuffy; far from it. There's plenty of opportunity to get creative and explore your regional food offerings. "Go to your local farmers market and see what's fresh, like in-season vegetables, locally produced cheeses, and homemade spreads from vendors," says Breen Halley of Halley Events. "At the farmers market, locals are excited to tell you about their products, and you can relay this storytelling to your guests as they enjoy your thoughtfully curated charcuterie board."

Truly, you should follow your heart when designing a board, because there are so many different options for where to shop (Trader Joe's and Costco both have charcuterie ingredients), what to add (you bet your sweet bass canned seafood is a go), and even premade board sources. Although it seems simple enough to throw a bunch of delicious food onto a platter, there are some rules you need to follow. Today's expert charcuterie guide will take you through the whats, whys, hows, and whens of charcuterie boards so that you always wind up with a tasty and beautiful final product.