14 Mistakes You're Making When Building A Charcuterie Board
Charcuterie boards are all the rage these days, but that doesn't stop many a novice board maker (or even professional chefs) from making the occasional — or frequent — mistake. "A great charcuterie board is all about balance, flavor, texture, and presentation," says Marye Audet, recipe developer and founder of Restless Chipotle. "While it might seem like an easy dish to put together, there are a few common mistakes people make that can throw off the experience."
That's not to say charcuterie boards are stuffy; far from it. There's plenty of opportunity to get creative and explore your regional food offerings. "Go to your local farmers market and see what's fresh, like in-season vegetables, locally produced cheeses, and homemade spreads from vendors," says Breen Halley of Halley Events. "At the farmers market, locals are excited to tell you about their products, and you can relay this storytelling to your guests as they enjoy your thoughtfully curated charcuterie board."
Truly, you should follow your heart when designing a board, because there are so many different options for where to shop (Trader Joe's and Costco both have charcuterie ingredients), what to add (you bet your sweet bass canned seafood is a go), and even premade board sources. Although it seems simple enough to throw a bunch of delicious food onto a platter, there are some rules you need to follow. Today's expert charcuterie guide will take you through the whats, whys, hows, and whens of charcuterie boards so that you always wind up with a tasty and beautiful final product.
Choosing the wrong board
No charcuterie board is complete without the perfect serving vessel, and it's a mistake to treat this choice lightly. Never use a vessel with sides unless you really need it to contain spreads. Your charcuterie board should always be flat so you can take everything to the edges and people can grab them easily from all angles.
On the other hand, you don't want to get too precious about your board. "One mistake is to aim for perfection," says, Zingerman's Mail Order Head of Marketing & Product Selection, Brad Hedeman. "Get funky with your spread. Use clean pieces of wood or stone or marble that you have lying around the house (assuming you work as a stonemason, of course)." His only rule? "If it's flat and the food won't roll off, then it fits." Good options include a marble cutting board, an extra-large 30-inch wooden cutting board, or a set of food-safe slate boards, which is especially useful if you're serving a range of appetizer trays. You can also cover a table with food-safe plastic and set your board up right on the surface.
Size and texture matter, too. "A common mistake is using a board that's too small or overcrowded," says George Guzman, executive chef of the Mediterranean-inspired wine bar, Carta. "A well-assembled charcuterie board should have enough space for each item to stand out rather than feeling piled on top of each other." You should also make sure not to choose something that's too absorbent (like untreated wood), or too slick (which will make it hard to keep items in place).
Using polarizing foods
Although the sky truly is the limit when it comes to charcuterie boards, not every edition is a welcome one. Steer clear of the worst charcuterie board ingredients, such as bagged grocery store meats and uninspiring or overly stinky cheeses. More simply, avoid things you don't like to eat, Brad Hedeman says, as well as things that other people might not like: "Although you may like a stinky cheese or a spicy pickled vegetable, not everyone does. Unfortunately, foods like this can overpower the milder ones on your board, upsetting people who don't feel the same way." Always check for allergies or sensitivities among your guests, he adds.
Another mistake? "Overly processed meats that are too salty or greasy," Marye Audet says. "Pre-cut, rubbery cheeses that lack depth aren't worth the space on the board, either." Other things to put on the chopping block (or, um, not) include spicy onions, super-sweet treats, super crumbly cheeses that just fall apart, and anything that won't do well at room temperature for long.
Skipping canned goods
Because people associate charcuterie boards with cured meats, cheeses, and otherwise fresh ingredients, they tend to forget about all the amazing, canned options out there. That's a mistake because not everything has to be fresh. Dolmas, hearts of palm, and pickles are all excellent additions ... and they're affordable, too.
"Marinated artichokes, roasted red peppers, or even stuffed olives can add depth and variety," Marye Audet says. "Don't forget about nuts and seeds for texture, or a drizzle of honey or balsamic glaze to bring it all together."
In fact, you should put sweet drizzles much higher on your priority list. "I often find that people fail to include honey or marmalades," Breen Halley says. "There are many combinations of soft cheese, fresh bread, and a touch of sweetness. My favorite is truffle honey; don't forget the honey dipper for a savvy upgrade." You can also add honeycomb for that aesthetically pleasing extra mile, she advises, and it's always worth keeping a jar of fancy marmalade on hand.
Ignoring seafood
If you haven't yet integrated "seacuterie" into your board game, then it's definitely time to rectify this mistake. "People often forget about unexpected ingredients that can make a charcuterie board more exciting," Marye Audet says. "Canned goods like high-quality tinned fish such as smoked mussels, canned wild sardines, or even good-quality tuna add a briny, savory contrast to the rich meats and cheeses.
Other options include anchovies or mackerel. You can also get smoked oysters in a set of 12 for less than $35, which is a great deal and will keep you stocked for your seacuterie needs well into the future. In general, tinned seafood is an excellent way to dress up a board, and can even make for an entire theme. ("Under the Sea" rides again.)
Using crumbly crackers
Crumbly crackers are both frustrating and can mess up the look of your charcuterie board if they get schmutz everywhere. Instead, opt for sturdy crackers like Raincoast Crisps and classic Carr's water table crackers. Chewy bread that won't lose its structure even when you spread cheese on it is also a good option.
Another reason to avoid the crumble is that everything on your board should be easy to pick up and eat or dip. Dot's seasoned pretzels are seriously the best thing since sliced bread, though please note: you should not open a bag of Dot's until you're ready for company, or they won't make it to the event. (Take it from someone who knows.) Don't let this deter you, however — they're excellent for dipping in cheese spreads or wrapping cured meat around.
Not folding your meats
Charcuterie offers such a fun opportunity to get creative with food, so don't make the mistake of missing easy opportunities. One of the ways you can do this is folding your meats, such as making salami roses or rivers. "Folding thinly sliced meats like prosciutto or salami into little ribbons or rosettes makes the board more visually appealing and easier to grab," Marye Audet says. This is an easy way to create height and visual appeal, which get lost when everything on the board is flat. Moreover, says George Guzman, "Folding meats adds volume and makes them easier to grab."
If you're not sure how to fold meats, check out an online tutorial. In a nutshell, you create depth by folding the meat into halves or quarters (or more if you're using a large piece, such as prosciutto) to create a neat little package.
However, it's a mistake to let the perfect be the enemy of the good — you absolutely do not have to create meat origami if that's not your thing. "Rosette de Lyon tastes like Rosette de Lyon whether it's a flat disc or carefully folded into a flower," Brad Hedeman says. If you lack the time or will to fold, then don't. Besides, a more lived-in looking board can help people jump right in rather than making them afraid to disturb it, so follow your heart.
Forgetting about texture and flow
It's true, there are a lot of charcuterie don'ts. However, says Brad Hedeman, it's better to focus on the dos. "I focus my mind on textures and flavors I want to present, and then I find foods that match those experiences," he says. "Rich, meaty, chewy...those will come from the charcuterie; crisp and sweet? Apples would work. Crisp and savory? Pickles. Crunchy? Crackers or good crusty bread."
To contrast with these textures, you'll need smooth and creamy cheese spreads, crunchy nuts, and a bit of sweetness—think peanut brittle or Cracker Jack. "I suppose it feels like a trick, but if you create a charcuterie board with a focus on textures — from the smooth and luscious to the crisp and crunchy and everything in between — you'll find it all works perfectly in the end."
Don't forget to think about flow, either. Not only should your charcuterie board look good, Marye Audet says, but it should make for easy grazing. Place complementary ingredients in close proximity: brie with jam, meats with pickles. Make sure the main ingredients, such as meats, cheeses, and bread, are spread evenly throughout the board. That way, guests can reach everything important from every angle.
Going monochrome (intentionally or otherwise)
Yes, we all love eating, but the heart of a charcuterie board's appeal is how visually stunning it is. To achieve the right effect, you must use lots of color. Avoid green-drenched layouts that are all veggie, and steer clear of white foodscapes that only include light cheeses, breads, crackers, and apples. Instead, eat the rainbow.
"Not saying Fruit Loops go great with pickled turnips, but the color of them, the fun of them, and even the flavor of them made for a really cool eating experience that you wouldn't find anywhere else," Brad Hedeman says. "That's a big part of the fun here: doing the unexpected and finding what works!"
If you feel you might not have enough color on your plate, you can take care of this with some simple herb garnishes or buy a colorful serving platter. A set of red platters can contrast nicely with food of any color, while nested, variegated blue-green platters are an elegant touch to any gathering, especially one with a Mediterranean bent.
Employing the wrong ratios
A charcuterie board that's overwhelmed by bread or fruit is not as fun as one that has a million things going on. Ratio matters, and there's even a golden rule for filling your charcuterie board. There are different approaches to it, but the point is to employ a strategy.
"I believe in the '3:3:3:3 rule' for meat, cheese, veggies or fruits, and accompaniments (dried fruits, nuts, or spreads)," Breen Halley says. "This ensures a proper ratio." Take your cue from everything else on the board to provide enough crackers or bread; it's a mistake to go too light on these. On the other hand, George Guzman uses a ratio of 2:1:1 for meats and cheeses, crackers and bread, and accompaniments.
To make sure there's enough for all, Brad Hedeman likes the 2-ounce-per-person rule of thumb — always make sure each guest has 2 ounces of meat and cheese for an appetizer. For a meal, he says, triple the amount. Make sure you also have a jar of honey, one of mustard, and one of chutney.
Using uninteresting ingredients
Unless you're making a game day platter with an intentionally down-home feel, try to avoid the mistake of using more mundane ingredients. Examples include pretzels, cheddar cheese, regular salami, or crudités. Instead, switch them out with nut-and-fruit studded crackers, smoky Danish cheeses, soppressata, and radish roses. Also, make sure you have several of each category.
However, Brad Hedeman cautions, "There are a million and one ways to construct a charcuterie board and you should consider any and all advice to be just that: advice. Focus on foods you like to eat and want to share, even if they're not the fanciest foods around." His not-at-all-guilty pleasure on a board? "I always serve summer sausage, which is very Midwestern — but definitely not fancy — and it's the first to go."
Sometimes, a change in temp can make the difference between bland and interesting, adds George Guzman. "Let meats and cheeses come to room temp before serving for the best flavor."
Taking the standard approach to fruits and veggies
Produce can get boring if you always cut it into the standard shapes. Carrot sticks, apple slices, and cucumber rounds are all pretty ho-hum, but you can jazz things up by using a variety of shapes and sizes and uncommon cuts. "If you have the artistic skill, adding fruit roses made from thinly sliced watermelon, mango, or strawberries creates a photo-worthy charcuterie board that will delight your guests," Breen Halley says. If you're not feeling up to the task, you can always buy a radish decorator — a specialized tool that also works for lemons, oranges, and other produce.
Blanching or steaming stiffer veggies such as broccoli and cauliflower can bring out their color and vibrance, Brad Hedeman adds, but don't cook them until they lose their snap. For old standards, add some zing: "If I serve sliced apples, I'll often toss them with a bit of lemon or lime juice in a bowl first so they don't oxidize and turn brown while they're lying there."
You can always play with arrangement as a different way of increasing visual appeal. Instead of just slicing apples, for instance, you can fan them out, Marye Audet says. Cut your cucumbers into ribbons or leave grapes on the vine. Lastly, Brad Hedeman adds, "Don't be afraid to mix the fruits and veggies together ... green grapes and cherry tomatoes in the same space are striking and yet, apropos."
Putting your small items on first
When designing a charcuterie board, always put the large items first. By large, we don't just mean taking up horizontal space; also think about what takes up height. Anything that has to go in a bowl or be stacked upward should hit the board first so that you can build around it in artistic fashion. Simple white ramekins work well for spreads, olives, and pickles, and if you want a little more pizazz, you can always opt for a colored set.
"Start with the larger items first, such as cheese wedges, bowls of spreads, and bunches of grapes," says Marye Audet. "Then fill in with meats, crackers, and smaller elements like nuts or olives. Spacing is also important, everything should feel generous and abundant but not overly cluttered." Brad Hedeman's approach is to build everything up at the back and then slope toward the front of the board — assuming diners are approaching it from the front only. Otherwise, build from the middle out. He first makes a big pile of sliced baguette or bread, then anchors the open spots on the board with cheese. Next, he arranges meat between the cheeses, using radishes, pickles, or crackers to build barriers between charcuterie that looks too similar. "Condiments can be in jars off the side of the board to maximize food space."
Disregarding garnishes
They say you eat with your eyes first, and nowhere is this truer than on a charcuterie board. After you put in all that hard work making beautiful food, go the extra mile and add garnishes. Springs of rosemary, stalks of lavender, and fronds of parsley are all good options. Mind you, it's a mistake to limit garnishes to herb fronds, mind you. There are plenty of edible flowers out there, and you can always use the food itself as a garnish. "Think about pairing," George Guzman says. "Offer complimentary wines and spreads to enhance the experience."
Utensils provide another opportunity for garnishing. Don't forget a mix of knives, spoons, or tongs, and put those utensils to work before your guests even arrive. "Remember, a charcuterie board is meant to be eaten," Brad Hedeman says. "If your board looks too precious and perfect, folks might not eat it lest they destroy the beautiful work of art, so take some steps before guests arrive to give it that lived-in feel." He suggests cutting into the cheeses and chunking up the baguette. His favorite trick? Spilling a bit of honey or chutney on the board and dragging a piece of cheese through the pile. "It inspires folks to mix up the flavors, shows them it's okay to get messy, and most of all, implores them to eat!"
Using non-edible flowers
"Adding edible flowers as a garnish also makes for a stand-out presentation," Breen Halley says, but you can't make the mistake of using non-edible flowers. Many flowers that we keep as decorations or potted plants aren't edible, so just because you're familiar with it doesn't mean it should go on your charcuterie. Even a bit of the wrong pollen on the board could cause stomach upset or even more serious problems.
Thus, you should always use edible flowers. Good options include nasturtium, rose, violas, pansies, lavender, marigold, and more. The culinary herbs out in your garden also have edible flowers if you allow them to bolt, and these can add a delicate touch to your charcuterie board as well. You can even use dried rose petals or butterfly pea blossoms, especially in winter when fresh blooms are harder to get. Rose petals, pressed pansies, and a springtime flower blend of cornflower, marigold, and rose all make for beautiful dried additions to a charcuterie board.
On a final note, make sure to sprinkle dried flowers sparingly and don't put them right on top of meats and cheeses, but rather around the side of the plate or on top of other garnishes.