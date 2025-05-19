The 10 Best Ways To Save Money On A Kitchen Remodel

Remodeling or renovating a kitchen can feel like the biggest improvement to a home. The kitchen ends up being the place where everyone gathers — whether we like it or not — so having a fresh, clean, efficient, and functional space is why changes to this heart-of-the-home seem to be on the top of any redo list. I married a construction guy, namely, a civil engineer, who also loves doing things himself and is pretty handy. Kyle Nicholson has over 20 years experience in the industry and has — through exceeding my design expectations in our multiple homes — proven himself an expert in the home remodeling and renovating field.

We're currently building our 4,000-square-foot dream house in the mountains of Asheville, North Carolina (with Kyle acting as the general contractor), and know our fair share of information when it comes to demolition, remodeling, renovating, and building from the ground up. A kitchen remodel and renovation is nothing new or scary to us, but it definitely strikes fear into the hearts of our friends, family, and the uninitiated. So, we've rounded up 10 of our best tips to save money on your kitchen remodel to, hopefully, make it a bit less frightening.