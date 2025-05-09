Declutter Your Messy Kitchen Cabinets With A Simple Organizational Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With items constantly coming in and out, shuffling spots and being pushed to the back when dishes are put away, keeping kitchen cabinets tidy is a near-Sisyphean task. And sure, part of that challenge is knowing which kitchen items to remove in a declutter — but at the end of the day, there's just a lot of utensils, pots, and pans to fit into a small space. The real secret? Effectively making use of the space you have.

You can apply this to cabinets in a whole lot of ways, but ultimately, the biggest issue that plagues this part of your kitchen is an inability to reach everything inside without displacing everything in front of it. Thankfully, the solution is simple: pull-out shelves. Whether on a slide track like Dekava's cabinet organizers or a hinge like Hasanen's pull-down shelves for tall cabinets, this allows you to have a specific spot for each item and get it back into that spot after use without knocking over a dozen other items in your attempts to reach back for that one rarely used banana bread pan. After all, the only organization hacks that are actually going to work for longer than a week are the ones that make your life easier, not harder.