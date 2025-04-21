When Designing Your Kitchen, Overlooking This Key Detail Is A Massive Mistake

The kitchen is undoubtedly the heart of the home. This is true no matter what your kitchen looks like, how teeny or large its footprint, or how modern or well-loved the appliances. However, there is a specific yet impactful design principle that makes the flow and feng shui of this important room much better. It's the triangle rule of kitchen design — a concept you're either already a disciple of or that's about to change the way you look at kitchens forever.

The basics of this long-held design rule establish that a well laid-out kitchen should allow a home cook to easily navigate and flow between the three starring components of the space: the stove, the cooktop, and the fridge. Meaning, if you were to trace the layout of your kitchen, you should be able to draw a triangle between these three stations without being interrupted by hurdles like kitchen islands, appliances, or tables. The rule goes on to advise not just the arrangement of these stations, but their distance from one another. In a perfect world, each triangle "leg" (the fridge and sink, the stove and fridge, and the sink and stove) should be between 4 and 9 feet long, so that no work area is too close or too far from another.