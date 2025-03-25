The Overlooked Cabinet Fix That Boosts Your Kitchen's Style And Function (It's Not Washable Paint)

Who hasn't had the fantasy that someone from HGTV shows up in your home, rips out your old kitchen cabinets, and replaces them with beautiful new ones? Unfortunately, for most of us, that fantasy isn't going to become reality. Putting in a whole new kitchen yourself is expensive and time-consuming. If your kitchen is in relatively good shape, there's an easier way to update everyone's favorite room in the house without making a huge investment: Change the hardware.

Whether you're looking for one of the vintage kitchen trends we can't wait to see come back, going modern, or even want a country vibe, changing the hardware on your cabinets is a simple task. All you really need is a screwdriver, a drill, wood putty, a putty knife, and paint that matches your cabinets. If the new hardware is a different size or style than the old hardware, you may have to fill in some holes with the putty and paint over that.

Given that there are so many options, the harder task is likely picking out the new hardware. Prices can range from $1 to $200 per knob or pull, which can add up if you have a lot of drawers and cabinets. If you're like HGTV host Alison Victoria and see hardware as the jewelry of the kitchen, the spend will be worth it. As she told Realtor.com, "You change out your rings and your watches and necklaces, and it just kind of makes the whole outfit look different. It's the same with your house."