The Overlooked Cabinet Fix That Boosts Your Kitchen's Style And Function (It's Not Washable Paint)
Who hasn't had the fantasy that someone from HGTV shows up in your home, rips out your old kitchen cabinets, and replaces them with beautiful new ones? Unfortunately, for most of us, that fantasy isn't going to become reality. Putting in a whole new kitchen yourself is expensive and time-consuming. If your kitchen is in relatively good shape, there's an easier way to update everyone's favorite room in the house without making a huge investment: Change the hardware.
Whether you're looking for one of the vintage kitchen trends we can't wait to see come back, going modern, or even want a country vibe, changing the hardware on your cabinets is a simple task. All you really need is a screwdriver, a drill, wood putty, a putty knife, and paint that matches your cabinets. If the new hardware is a different size or style than the old hardware, you may have to fill in some holes with the putty and paint over that.
Given that there are so many options, the harder task is likely picking out the new hardware. Prices can range from $1 to $200 per knob or pull, which can add up if you have a lot of drawers and cabinets. If you're like HGTV host Alison Victoria and see hardware as the jewelry of the kitchen, the spend will be worth it. As she told Realtor.com, "You change out your rings and your watches and necklaces, and it just kind of makes the whole outfit look different. It's the same with your house."
Some rules of thumb for choosing and placing hardware
There are generally two types of kitchen hardware: knobs and pulls. Some say the choice is simple: knobs are for doors and pulls are for drawers. Others believe you can use them interchangeably. Just as with jewelry, there are lots of choices. The most common are black, nickel, bronze, and brass, all of which come in a variety of finishes. For an entirely different look, you can also find pulls and knobs in glass, wood, ceramic, and leather.
Less flexible are the rules about the size and placement of the knobs and pulls. Pull length is simple: it should be about one-third the height of a cabinet door or one-third the width of a drawer. If you have some drawers or cabinet doors that are shorter than others, you can use pulls of different lengths. Cabinet knobs are generally 1¼ inches, but depending on the look you are going for, you can go larger or smaller. They should be placed on the side of the door opposite the hinge, at the top of the door for lower cabinets and at the bottom of the door for uppers. Pulls should be placed in the center of drawers, but you can be more flexible with where you place them on doors. For drawers wider than two feet, some say you should use two pulls, but others suggest using a longer pull.
There are other simple ways you can update your kitchen. You can follow Ina Garten's lead for cozy kitchen lighting, or, if you have the room, try using a cook's table for a trendy kitchen island alternative.