The humble tomato is truly delicious. Whether you enjoy it sprinkled with a little sugar, upgraded with a dash of MSG, or as a key ingredient in salsa, nothing says "summer" like a ripe and juicy tomato. And double-nothing says summer like bringing a fresh tomato straight from the garden. But as humble and delicious as it may be, the tomato is not without problems. From pests to root rot to other issues, these juicy fruits need TLC, but it turns out that other plants can help tomatoes grow.

"As far back in time as anyone can remember, companion planting has been practiced," says John Coykendall, master gardener at Blackberry Farm. "It was learned early on that certain plants thrived when planted together, and others had adverse effects on each other. An early example of companion planting was growing corn, beans, and squash together." This is because companion plants help one another stay healthy in multiple ways.

As James S. Mastaler, founder & CEO of Pistils & Pollen, explains, "Companion planting helps build plant diversity into garden spaces, which in turn fosters a more balanced and resilient ecosystem. A mix of species can support pollinators, attract beneficial insects, and reduce pest pressure without chemical inputs."

In order to successfully companion plant, you need to use the right species, and you need to do it in the right way. Accordingly, here are 15 of the best plants to grow alongside your tomatoes, with advice about how best to do it, straight from the experts.