We bet there's a bunch of fresh tomatoes sitting in your pantry right now and, somewhere in your meal plan, there's a recipe or two that calls for these bright red fruits. How could we not make that bet when they're so versatile? A single pot of all-purpose tomato sauce can be used for everything from dressing up pasta to simmering a fresh batch of spicy turkey chili. But not all tomatoes are created equally flavorful. If your tomatoes are tasting a little bit lackluster, try adding a pinch of monosodium glutamate. Sounds unfamiliar? Well, you'll know it by its initialism: MSG.

Yes, that's right — the same MSG that's often found in Asian recipes and savory snacks. Contrary to popular belief, MSG isn't just an artificial additive. It's a naturally occurring substance and a prime example of this is tomatoes. For every 100 grams of ripe tomato, there are about 250 milligrams of MSG within. Aside from amping up our perception of flavor, per the NPJ Science of Food Journal, MSG is also responsible for the production of a taste known as umami. It's a savory, almost meaty flavor that'll get your mouth watering.

This natural MSG plays a crucial role in how we perceive the fruit's taste and is why tomatoes are so delicious for us. So, as strange as it may sound, adding a touch of MSG when you're dealing with a bag of watery tomatoes lacking in flavor will make them taste as nature intended.

