The Clever Way To Repurpose Tea Bags For Your Garden

There are several caveats to using tea to fertilize a garden. While bagged tea is easier to use, the bags may not be 100% paper — which would break down in the soil — and may have plastic particles that will contaminate the soil. You also need to remember to remove any staples attached to the bags. That's one reason to brew with loose-leaf tea, or to perhaps empty the bags before adding them to the soil.

Scientists also suggest putting the tea leaves or bagged tea into the compost bin before using it as a fertilizer. Not all of the nitrogen in tea is available to plants. Composting it along with other bio-waste increases nitrogen levels, as well as potassium and phosphorus.

Another concern is whether or not tea is too acidic. While you can use tea for an indoor herb garden or outside, you need to make sure you use it only with acid-loving plants, like azaleas, begonias, tomatoes, strawberries, and most vegetables, and avoid those to which acid is harmful, like geraniums, hibiscus, and daisies. Tea also becomes more acidic when steeped since the hot water extracts more of the tannins out of the leaves, so leave the brewed tea for those acid-loving plants. And, if you do use brewed tea, remember not to use hot tea or you'll burn your plants. Also, you might like your tea with milk and sugar, but your plants don't.